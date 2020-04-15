UBC In The News
Amazon is powering the coronavirus diagnostics of the future
Forbes featured Savvas Nicolaou, a UBC professor of radiology and William Parker, a radiology resident, for their research on an artificial intelligence model for chest x-rays, with the goal of developing an alternative way to diagnose COVID-19 patients besides existing tests.
Forbes
The world needs a new, depoliticised WHO
Financial Times mentioned UBC history professor Heidi Tworek in an article about public health information sharing.
Financial Times (subscription)
Can COVID antibodies lead to vaccine? Blood-based studies could unlock unknowns
The Canadian Press spoke to Danuta Skowronski, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and the epidemiology lead at BCCDC, about the advantages of blood serum studies that are based on antibody detection.
The Canadian Press via Yahoo, Winnipeg Free Press
'You're not breaking your children': Experts say more screen time right now is OK
Jennifer Shapka, a professor at UBC’s faculty of education, says parents should not worry too much if kids are spending more time than usual on screens as they struggle to provide guidance for children while juggling work duties.
CBC
Table tennis, anyone? ALC revenues gutted by pandemic
Luke Clark, a UBC psychology professor and director of the Centre for Gambling Research, gave comments about gambling behaviour during economic difficulties and says a combination of staying at home and the tremendous economic pressures increases gambling harms at a time when people are at their most vulnerable.
CBC, Yahoo
Answering your questions about seniors' care amid the coronavirus pandemic
Roger Wong, a clinical professor of geriatric medicine at UBC’s faculty of medicine, and Jennifer Baumbusch, a UBC nursing professor, answered questions about seniors and long-term care during COVID-19.
Wong: CBC
Baumbusch: CBC
What's up with the false negative test results? Your COVID-19 questions answered
Siyun Wang, a food safety engineering professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems, says produce is just as safe as before the pandemic because the latest science suggests the coronavirus is not transmitted through food.
CBC
Food supply is holding up despite some empty shelves
Globel interviewed UBC food economist James Vercammen about the stability of food supply in B.C. amid coronavirus pandemic.
Global (15:53 mark)
Despite the hype, Canada takes slow approach to COVID-19 antibody testing
Jean Carruthers, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences, is calling out the Canadian government to use the antibody test locally instead of shipping to foreign countries. If people could know that they were immune to the virus, it would be amazingly helpful to Canadians, she says.
CTV
Former Liberal justice minister urges sanctions against Chinese officials who covered up early COVID-19 outbreak
Wenran Jiang, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, spoke about the accusations against the Chinese government’s COVID-19 statistics.
Globe and Mail
Why the West appears to be ‘flattening the curve’ better than central Canada
Mohsen Sadatsafavi, an epidemiologist and health outcomes scientist at UBC’s faculty of pharmaceutical sciences, commented on why B.C. is doing a better job of flattening the curve.
The Star (subscription)
Warmer weather won't have big impact on slowing COVID-19: experts
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Mohsen Sadatsafavi says the link between warmer temperatures and coronavirus is weak and our restriction strategy should be independent of the weather, vaccines and treatment.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Canada fumbled Its COVID-19 response and must catch up, say experts
Peter Phillips, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of infectious diseases, was quoted about the federal government’s reluctance to act early and proactively on COVID-19.
The Tyee
The Data-Sitters Club
Inside Higher Ed featured Data-Sitters Club, a group of scholars who’ve come together to do computational text analysis of the popular children’s book series they grew up reading, and quoted DSC member and UBC Slavic studies professor Katherine Bowers.
Inside Higher Ed