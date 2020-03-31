Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Webinar: UBC experts on how to reduce COVID-19 anxiety

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has impacted the global psyche in a way not seen in generations.

In the first of a series of COVID-19 webinars, UBC experts Dr. Richard Lester and Steven Taylor answer questions from the public and the media and offer suggestions on how to address anxiety during the outbreak.

Panelists:

Steven Taylor

Professor and Clinical Psychologist, UBC Department of Psychiatry

Author of The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease

Dr. Richard Lester

Physician and Associate Professor in Global Health, UBC Division of Infectious Diseases

Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to determine the potential for a mobile virtual health care app, called WelTel, to help people who are self-isolating to prevent transmission of COVID-19

Moderator:

Kathryn Gretsinger

Senior Instructor, UBC Graduate School of Journalism

Date/Time:

Tuesday, March 31, 12 p.m. PDT

Registration:

Available online here. [UPDATE: The webinar has reached capacity. A recording will be available later today at alumni.ubc.ca/covid-webinar]