Webinar: UBC experts on how to reduce COVID-19 anxiety

Mar 31, 2020    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has impacted the global psyche in a way not seen in generations.

In the first of a series of COVID-19 webinars, UBC experts Dr. Richard Lester and Steven Taylor answer questions from the public and the media and offer suggestions on how to address anxiety during the outbreak.

Steven Taylor

Panelists:

  • Professor and Clinical Psychologist, UBC Department of Psychiatry
  • Author of The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease

Dr. Richard Lester

Moderator:

Kathryn Gretsinger

  • Senior Instructor, UBC Graduate School of Journalism

Date/Time:

Tuesday, March 31, 12 p.m. PDT

Registration:

Available online here. [UPDATE: The webinar has reached capacity. A recording will be available later today at alumni.ubc.ca/covid-webinar]

