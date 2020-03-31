Webinar: UBC experts on how to reduce COVID-19 anxiety

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has impacted the global psyche in a way not seen in generations.
In the first of a series of COVID-19 webinars, UBC experts Dr. Richard Lester and Steven Taylor answer questions from the public and the media and offer suggestions on how to address anxiety during the outbreak.
Panelists:
- Professor and Clinical Psychologist, UBC Department of Psychiatry
- Author of The Psychology of Pandemics: Preparing for the next global outbreak of infectious disease
- Physician and Associate Professor in Global Health, UBC Division of Infectious Diseases
- Recipient of Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) funding to determine the potential for a mobile virtual health care app, called WelTel, to help people who are self-isolating to prevent transmission of COVID-19
Moderator:
- Senior Instructor, UBC Graduate School of Journalism
Date/Time:
Tuesday, March 31, 12 p.m. PDT
Registration:
Available online here. [UPDATE: The webinar has reached capacity. A recording will be available later today at alumni.ubc.ca/covid-webinar]