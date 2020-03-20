UBC In The News
Do couples sleep better alone or together?
Psychology Today highlighted a UBC study showed that sleeping with a partner’s scent improves sleep quality and quoted lead author Marlise Hofer, a graduate student in UBC’s department of psychology.
Psychology Today
What do you tell someone who still won’t stay home?
The Atlantic interviewed UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about different ways to approach people who are panic buying and refusing to practice social distancing.
Atlantic
COVID-19 lockdown is already affecting some greenhouse gas emissions
David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about Canadians’ perspectives on using a bidet.
CBC
Doctors get help from UBC med students sidelined by COVID-19
UBC medical students are helping doctors working on the front lines of the health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBC Gem (42:24 mark), Burnaby Now
As COVID-19 crisis sweeps across Canada, not every part of the country has reacted the same
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor says social distancing is an enormously costly process, but if you’re going to do it, you’ve got to do it fast and early for it to be effective.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Canada’s ready – and able – to spend in this crisis, so long as it winds down once this passes
The Globe and Mail spoke to Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about Canada’s fiscal firepower and the net debt-to-GDP ratio.
Globe and Mail
Canadian companies begin laying off thousands of employees in first wave of pandemic job losses
Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, guesses the layoffs could just be the beginning and we are likely to do worse in March, than the worst month in the 1930s.
Globe and Mail
Multigenerational households face unique challenges in battling spread of coronavirus
Media interviewed Roger Wong, a UBC clinical professor in geriatric medicine, about seniors and COVID-19.
Globe and Mail, EverythingZoomer
Key federal aid programs for business
Kin Lo, an accounting professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, explained the tax deferral program and the wage top-up for employees.
Business in Vancouver, Castanet
Ventilators will be crucial to saving people’s lives, but Ottawa won’t say how many Canada needs as COVID-19 continues to spread
UBC clinical pediatrics professor Srinivas Murthy commented on the importance of having enough supply of ventilators.
The Star (subscription)
Can a Canadian still get home? What closing the U.S. border over COVID-19 means for you and your family
The Star spoke to UBC adjunct professor of medical geography Tom Koch about Canada’s decision to close the Canada-U.S. border, and how long it would take to open again.
The Star (subscription)
What is a supply chain and how might they be impacted by COVID-19?
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was interviewed about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on supply chain and international trade.
CFAX 1070 Adam Stirling
How women will bear the brunt of this pandemic
Marina Adshade, an instructor at the Vancouver School of Economics, spoke about the gendered impact of the pandemic.
The Tyee
Many in B.C. don’t have family doctors. That’s not too big a deal right now
Rita McCracken, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, discussed whether B.C.’s inadequate primary care resources would be a factor in dealing with the growing COVID-19 health emergency.
The Tyee