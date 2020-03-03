UBC In The News
Canadians at forefront of COVID-19 research as SARS outbreak informs response
UBC Life Sciences Institute director Josef Penninger was interviewed about a potential new treatment he developed for the COVID-19 virus.
The Canadian Press via Global, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News
Astronomy PhD Student at UBC discovers 17 new potential planets
UBC astronomy student Michelle Kunimoto has discovered 17 new planets, including a potentially habitable rocky Earth-like planet, by searching through data gathered by NASA’s Kepler mission.
Radio Canada, Weather Network, Yahoo
New kind of electrical grid could end power outages
UBCO engineers have designed a new power system operation that could reduce or even eliminate blackouts. The study co-author and UBCO electrical engineering doctoral student Yuri Rodrigues was quoted.
Popular Mechanics
UBC research teams work on ‘high performance’ COVID-19 vaccine
Global interviewed Wilfred Jefferies, a professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories, about his research team that is working to develop a high-performance COVID-19 vaccine.
Global
Paying attention to complaints can protect nurses from violence
Spice Radio interviewed Farinaz Havaei, a professor at UBC school of nursing, about her new study that looked at how the workload on surgical nurses across the province leads to patients’ complaints and violence.
Spice Radio
Coronavirus Q&A with infectious disease expert
Srinivas Murthy, a UBC clinical pediatrics professor and co-chair of the WHO’s clinical research committee for COVID-19, answered some questions about the outbreak and shared what we can expect.
CBC Daybreak North, Today’s Parent, The Canadian Press via Global, Globe and Mail (subscription), Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Castanet
Watching, wiping and waiting: How our institutions are protecting us from coronavirus
Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says people who are experiencing cold or flu symptoms should probably avoid transit and self-isolate to do what they can to avoid spreading COVID-19 coronavirus.
Vancouver Sun, Edmonton Journal
How a child’s first language includes more than words
Shannon Ward, an anthropology professor in UBCO’s department of community, culture, and global studies, wrote about the universality of our capacity for multilingualism.
The Conversation
Bassem Youssef
CBC’s Early Edition with Stephen Quinn interviewed Bassem Youssef, one of the speakers at the UBC Connects speaker series, about his journey through comedy.
CBC Early Edition
