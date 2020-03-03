UBC In The News

Canadians at forefront of COVID-19 research as SARS outbreak informs response

UBC Life Sciences Institute director Josef Penninger was interviewed about a potential new treatment he developed for the COVID-19 virus.
'Women have been shortchanged,' report highlights promising research in cardiac emergency killing young women

CBC spoke to Jacqueline Saw, a UBC clinical professor in the division of cardiology, about her research on spontaneous coronary artery dissection.
Astronomy PhD Student at UBC discovers 17 new potential planets

UBC astronomy student Michelle Kunimoto has discovered 17 new planets, including a potentially habitable rocky Earth-like planet, by searching through data gathered by NASA’s Kepler mission.
New kind of electrical grid could end power outages

UBCO engineers have designed a new power system operation that could reduce or even eliminate blackouts. The study co-author and UBCO electrical engineering doctoral student Yuri Rodrigues was quoted.
UBC research teams work on ‘high performance’ COVID-19 vaccine

Global interviewed Wilfred Jefferies, a professor at UBC’s Michael Smith Laboratories, about his research team that is working to develop a high-performance COVID-19 vaccine.
Paying attention to complaints can protect nurses from violence

Spice Radio interviewed Farinaz Havaei, a professor at UBC school of nursing, about her new study that looked at how the workload on surgical nurses across the province leads to patients’ complaints and violence.
Coronavirus Q&A with infectious disease expert

Srinivas Murthy, a UBC clinical pediatrics professor and co-chair of the WHO’s clinical research committee for COVID-19, answered some questions about the outbreak and shared what we can expect.
Watching, wiping and waiting: How our institutions are protecting us from coronavirus

Stephen Hoption Cann, a clinical professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, says people who are experiencing cold or flu symptoms should probably avoid transit and self-isolate to do what they can to avoid spreading COVID-19 coronavirus.
COVID-19: What fear of a pandemic does to our brains

The Big Story podcast interviewed UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about what COVID-19 does to psychology and how we can prepare ourselves to keep calm.
How a child’s first language includes more than words

Shannon Ward, an anthropology professor in UBCO’s department of community, culture, and global studies, wrote about the universality of our capacity for multilingualism.
Bassem Youssef

CBC’s Early Edition with Stephen Quinn interviewed Bassem Youssef, one of the speakers at the UBC Connects speaker series, about his journey through comedy.
