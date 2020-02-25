UBC In The News
Marsquakes: NASA mission discovers that Mars is seismically active, among other surprises
A new study led by Catherine Johnson, a professor in UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, looked at the measurements of magnetic field strength and direction at the InSight landing site on Mars, and showed the field is ten times stronger than predicted by satellite-based models.
Device inspired by mangroves could help clear up flood water
The Guardian highlighted a study co-authored by Jongho Lee, a UBC civil engineering professor, that suggests a synthetic mangrove system could decrease flooding damage.
Your partner’s odour can improve your quality of sleep. Here’s why
A UBC study by graduate student Marlise Hofer and professor Frances Chen in UBC’s department of psychology, provides new evidence that sleeping with a partner’s scent improves sleep quality.
Inside the seething boardroom drama that poisoned HQ Trivia
Carol Liao, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, says removing the founder more often than not is like ripping out the heart of the company.
Dog owner says he paid over $6,000 in pet insurance but only reimbursed $15.60
Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at Peter A. Allard School of Law, gave comments about pet insurance benefits.
B.C. film and TV industry focuses on gender balance
Business in Vancouver spoke to Sharon McGowan, a UBC professor in film production, about under-representation of women and minorities in the film industry.
Veterinarians should be included when considering public safety and dog behaviour
Victoria Shroff, an adjunct professor of animal law at Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote about death penalty for dogs and the need for adequate training to keep the public safe from dangerous dogs.
Collaboration between UBC and Musqueam explores nature and culture… digitally
The Sturgeon Harpoon Knowledge Web exhibit at UBC’s Beaty Biodiversity Museum has received the Governor General’s History Award for Excellence in Museums. The exhibits manager Yukiko Stranger-Galey was interviewed.
