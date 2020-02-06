UBC In The News
AIs direct search for materials breakthroughs
UBC material scientist Curtis Berlinguette spoke to Science Magazine about how robots aid with materials research.
Science Magazine
Young children prefer to learn from confident people
Moms highlighted a new UBC study that suggests young children prefer to learn from confident people.
Moms
Nearly 30 times more solar power needed to transition coal jobs, says study
A new study found that it may not be feasible to transition major coal mining areas to solar or wind power. The researchers included Sandeep Pai with the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, and UBC forestry professor Hisham Zerriffi.
Mongabay
Women-focused medical research is saving lives, Heart & Stroke Foundation says
UBC clinical professor Jacqueline Saw has developed a way of helping doctors detect spontaneous coronary artery dissection by identifying genes that increase the risk.
News 1130
Drainage systems lacking
A new study led by UBCO graduate student Saeed Mohammadiun suggests many urban drainage and stormwater systems are not designed well enough to handle extreme weather conditions.
Castanet
Dozy doggies! What your pooch's favorite sleeping position says about their state of mind - from spreading their legs to curling up like a donut
UBC emeritus psychology professor and canine expert Stanley Coren explained the meaning of dogs’ sleeping positions.
Daily Mail, Yahoo (UK), Yahoo (India)
'This is not a time for fear': WHO downplays criticism China hushed up coronavirus in early days
UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor predicts as time goes by we will see an increase in people who are frustrated and anxious about the coronavirus.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun
Intolerance increase feared as disease spreads
Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus at UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, commented on the shortages of medical masks.
Business in Vancouver
Tide Pods more dangerous to public health than THC-infused edibles, frustrated Canadian doc says
The GrowthOp spoke to Ian Mitchell, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, about the misinformation about cannabis edibles.
GrowthOp
Games evolution
UBC education professor and sustainability expert Robert VanWynsberghe says hosting the Olympics has become onerous due to the cost of the games.
Pique
New virus outbreaks will become more common. We must evolve our thinking
Tom Koch, an adjunct professor of medical geography at UBC, wrote about the evolution of animal-to-human viruses.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
I think I can, I think I can
Corinne Crockett, an adjunct professor at UBCO’s school of nursing, wrote about positive affirmation and how it can improve our experiences of life.
Castanet
It's a cult
Corinne Crockett, an adjunct professor at UBCO’s school of nursing, wrote about the cultural trend of feeling too busy.
Castanet
High in fibre and low in waste: Sustainable cookies
The Weather Network featured Susgrainable, a company started out as a UBC school project and has grown into a business that upcycles the waste barley used in beer production to bake sustainable cookies.
Weather Network
UBC leading way in science
UBCO announced that the university has become the first Canadian post-secondary institution to join the open science platform, Open Science Framework Institutions.
Castanet