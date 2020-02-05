UBC In The News
Precision medicine being advanced through data privacy and security
The Vancouver Prostate Centre, housed within UBC’s faculty of medicine, is launching a collaboration to develop precision medicine insights using advanced technology in data privacy and security. The project lead Colin Collins, a professor in the department of urological sciences, was quoted.
Yahoo
Social media is key to sexually empowering women
Postmedia highlighted a campaign led by the UBC Sexual Health Laboratory which aims to raise awareness around the topic of sexual desire and share quality resources to help women understand they are not alone. UBC professor and the lab director Lori Brotto was quoted.
Postmedia via Windsor Star, Regina Leader-Post
What are the unwritten rules for riding the bus? This UBC prof wants to find out
Amy Hanser, a sociology professor at UBC’s faculty of arts, spoke about her ethnographical research on bus riding behaviours.
University Affairs, The Tyee
The economics of ladies’ night sheds light on red-hot digital tax dispute
Forbes quoted a paper written by Wei Cui, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, about international income taxation.
Forbes
Cyberspies, 5G and Iran: Is the US case against Huawei crumbling?
Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, and Yves Tiberghien, a UBC political science professor, were quoted about Canadians’ attitudes towards China and the U.S.
Nikkei Asian Review
The coronavirus is hampering Alberta's efforts to reach oil markets in Asia
Wenran Jiang, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was interviewed about the impact of the ongoing coronavirus on the energy companies.
BNN Bloomberg, Financial Post, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Regina Leader-Post
Stargazers fear Elon Musk's new plan will 'destroy' view of the night sky
Michael Byers, a professor of international politics at UBC, spoke about Elon Musk’s controversial plan to seed the sky with a network of satellites.
The Star
Canadians in quarantine: What should evacuees expect on their return?
CTV interviewed UBC psychiatry professor Steven Taylor about the effects of being held in quarantine.
CTV
First Nations lose latest appeal against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, commented on the Federal Court of Appeals’ approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline project and the rejection of the bid put forward by B.C. First Nations.
Global, News 1130
246 academics call on government to act now to avoid global collapse
UBC academics, along with Extinction Rebellion, called for the Canadian government to take radical action in addressing the climate emergency and meet the 2025 net-zero emissions target.
National Observer