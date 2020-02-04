UBC In The News
Electrical currents controlled with quantum switch turn metals into insulators
A new UBC study demonstrated how a metal can be transitioned into an insulator by controlling electrical currents. The study authors Berend Zwartsenberg, a PhD student, and Andrea Damascelli, principal investigator and scientific director of UBC’s Stewart Blusson Quantum Matter Institute, were quoted.
Newsweek
Producing wine despite global warming
New UBC research found that switching grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change. The study’s senior author, Elizabeth Wolkovich, a UBC forestry professor, was quoted.
Daily Mail, Mirror, Sydney Morning Herald, Wine Enthusiast, Radio-Canada, Radio-Canada Phare Ouest, Times Colonist
Could bright lights help with bipolar disorder? B.C. research explores possible treatment
New UBC research led by Raymond Lam, a professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, suggests light therapy could reduce depressive symptoms for people with bipolar disorder.
CTV
Understanding the great climate science scenario debate
Forbes quoted Justin Ritchie and Hadi Dowlatabadi from UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, about the RCP8.5 pathway.
Forbes
How Proud are we really?
UBC sociology professor Amin Ghaziani, says there is a more pronounced sense of xenophobia and licensed bigotry on the streets since Trump became president in the U.S.
Cosmopolitan
Millennials break down why they still live with their parents
Huffington Post interviewed Silvia Bartolic, a sociology professor at UBC, about delayed entry of young people into adulthood.
Huffington Post
Ending birth alerts requires new programs, province warned
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, a UBC professor of law and director of the Indian Residential School History Dialogue Centre, spoke about child welfare and the need for new resources.
Winnipeg Free Press
UBC’s Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum exhibit
CBC’s On the Coast mentioned UBC’s exhibition based on artifacts and iconographic materials of the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum.
CBC On the Coast