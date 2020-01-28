UBC In The News
Switching grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change: study
New UBC research found that switching grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change. The study’s senior author, Elizabeth Wolkovich, a UBC forestry professor, was quoted.
USA Today, Cosmos, Philadelphia Inquirer, Independent, Telegraph, Yahoo, Sputnik, National Post, CTV, Calgary Herald, Regina Leader-Post, Vancouver Sun, The Province, iHeartRadio, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Times Colonist
Living near major roads linked to risk of dementia, Parkinson’s, MS
A new UBC study suggests living near major roads or highways is linked to higher incidence of neurological disorders. The study authors Weiran Yuchi, Hind Sbihi, Hugh Davies, Lilliam Tamburic and Michael Brauer in the UBC school of population and public health were mentioned.
New York Post
Australia wildfires contribute to big rise in global carbon dioxide levels
The Weather Network highlighted a study by UBC geography professor Ian McKendry, which showed that the smoke and haze from the Australia wildfires can absorb solar radiation and result in net cooling at the surface.
Weather Network, Yahoo
The tiniest spaces could make the biggest impact
Research 2 Reality interviewed George Sawatzky, a professor in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, about his interest in new experimental methods to study materials and atomic properties.
Research 2 Reality
They’re stealthy at sea, but they can’t hide from the albatross
Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, commented on the technological approaches to improving remote surveillance of the oceans to implement effective marine animal conservation.
New York Times (subscription)
Online claims that Chinese scientists stole coronavirus from Winnipeg lab have 'no factual basis'
UBC history professor Heidi Tworek says governments and public health agencies have to communicate more effectively to the public because disinformation will spread faster than facts.
CBC
Why this former Harper adviser had a change of heart about supervised injection sites
CBC’s As It Happens interviewed Benjamin Perrin, a UBC professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law and former legal advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office, about the benefits of safe injection sites.
CBC As It Happens
From headaches to heart disease: How your diet can improve your health
Sian Spacey, a clinical professor in UBC’s division of neurology, spoke about foods that can trigger migraine headaches.
Global
Esports’ gaming gladiators starring in digital — and real — arenas
Jon Festinger, an adjunct professor at the Peter A. Allard School of law, gave comments about esports.
Postmedia via The Province, Vancouver Sun, Regina Leader-Post, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star
Surgical masks selling out in Toronto, Vancouver
Stephen Hoption Cann, an epidemiologist at UBC’s school of population and public health, says surgical masks do not offer effective protection against the coronavirus.
Yahoo
Amid forestry struggles, panel finds ‘surprising’ consensus on old-growth logging concerns in B.C.
George Hoberg, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, spoke about the decline in polarization around forestry.
Narwhal
Peter Handke Nobel Prize controversy: Literature can’t be judged on esthetics alone
UBC German studies professor Ervin Malakaj wrote an article about the controversy around Austrian writer Peter Handke’s Nobel Prize in literature.
The Conversation
I used to believe safe drug sites were bad, but I was wrong
Benjamin Perrin, a UBC professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, wrote about having a change of heart about supervised injection sites.
Calgary Herald, The Province