UBC marks 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz

Monday is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.
UBC will mark the anniversary with a four-day Auschwitz 75 symposium featuring lectures, panel discussions, a library exhibit, and UBC Opera’s production of the Holocaust-themed opera Pasazerka (The Passenger), by Mieczyslaw Weinberg.
Auschwitz 75 is organized by graduates of Witnessing Auschwitz, a UBC course that gives students an opportunity each summer to conduct research at the site of the camp in Poland.
UBC experts and students participating in Auschwitz 75 are available to comment on various topics related to Auschwitz and the Holocaust.
Auschwitz and the Holocaust
Bozena Karwowska
Associate Professor, Department of Central, Eastern & Northern European Studies
Tel: 604-822-5956
Email: bozena.karwowska@ubc.ca
- Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Holocaust, Witnessing Auschwitz lead, teaching through research
Anja Nowak
Lecturer, Department of Central, Eastern & Northern European Studies
Cell: 0049 170 8390613
Email: anja.nowak@ubc.ca
- Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Holocaust, liquidation of the Warsaw Ghetto
* available from Jan. 26
Ania Switzer
Lecturer, Department of Central, Eastern & Northern European Studies
Cell: 778-838-8546
Email: ania.switzer@ubc.ca
- collective memory of the Holocaust, especially in Poland, Jewish/non-Jewish relations in 20th-century Poland, representations of the Holocaust in Polish culture, Holocaust in the politics of present-day Poland
* unavailable Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Opera
Nancy Hermiston
Professor, School of Music
Director, Pasazerka (The Passenger) by UBC Opera
Cell: 604-488-9835
Email: nancy.hermiston@ubc.ca
- opera, Pasazerka (The Passenger)
Students
John Denault
Witnessing Auschwitz graduate from 2014
Cell: 604-818-1442
Email: j_denault@hotmail.com
Jessica Passey
Witnessing Auschwitz graduate from 2015
Cell: 604-323-6091
Email: jessica.passey419@gmail.com
* unavailable Thursday evening
Meredith Shaw
Witnessing Auschwitz graduate from 2015; research assistant in 2016
Cell: 778-384-5834
Email: meredithshaw@shaw.ca
* available 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, after 11 a.m. Friday
AUSCHWITZ 75 PUBLIC EVENTS
Symposium
Dates: Monday, Jan. 27-Thursday, Jan. 30, all day
Full program: https://auschwitz75.arts.ubc.ca/
Opera
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m.
Venue: Chan Centre for the Performing Arts, 6265 Crescent Rd., UBC. (Map)
Tickets: ubcoperatickets.com or in person at the UBC Opera box office
More info: https://music.ubc.ca/opera-pasazerka-the-passenger
Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum Exhibit
Dates: Jan. 27-30 at Hillel House; Jan. 30-Feb. 2 at Chan Centre for the Performing Arts
Venues: Hillel House, 6145 Student Union Blvd, UBC. (Map); Chan Centre for the Performing Arts, 6265 Crescent Rd., UBC. (Map)
Admission: free
More info: Auschwitz 75 website
UBC Library Exhibit
Dates: to Feb. 28
Venue: Irving K. Barber Learning Centre, 1961 East Mall, UBC. (Map)
Admission: free
More info: Auschwitz 75 website