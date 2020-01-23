Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC marks 75th anniversary of liberation of Auschwitz Media Advisories

Monday is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

UBC will mark the anniversary with a four-day Auschwitz 75 symposium featuring lectures, panel discussions, a library exhibit, and UBC Opera’s production of the Holocaust-themed opera Pasazerka (The Passenger), by Mieczyslaw Weinberg.

Auschwitz 75 is organized by graduates of Witnessing Auschwitz, a UBC course that gives students an opportunity each summer to conduct research at the site of the camp in Poland.

UBC experts and students participating in Auschwitz 75 are available to comment on various topics related to Auschwitz and the Holocaust.

Auschwitz and the Holocaust

Bozena Karwowska

Associate Professor, Department of Central, Eastern & Northern European Studies

Tel: 604-822-5956

Email: bozena.karwowska@ubc.ca

Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Holocaust, Witnessing Auschwitz lead, teaching through research

Anja Nowak

Lecturer, Department of Central, Eastern & Northern European Studies

Cell: 0049 170 8390613

Email: anja.nowak@ubc.ca

Auschwitz-Birkenau, the Holocaust, liquidation of the Warsaw Ghetto

* available from Jan. 26

Ania Switzer

Lecturer, Department of Central, Eastern & Northern European Studies

Cell: 778-838-8546

Email: ania.switzer@ubc.ca

collective memory of the Holocaust, especially in Poland, Jewish/non-Jewish relations in 20th-century Poland, representations of the Holocaust in Polish culture, Holocaust in the politics of present-day Poland

* unavailable Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Opera

Nancy Hermiston

Professor, School of Music

Director, Pasazerka (The Passenger) by UBC Opera

Cell: 604-488-9835

Email: nancy.hermiston@ubc.ca

opera, Pasazerka (The Passenger)

Students

John Denault

Witnessing Auschwitz graduate from 2014

Cell: 604-818-1442

Email: j_denault@hotmail.com

Jessica Passey

Witnessing Auschwitz graduate from 2015

Cell: 604-323-6091

Email: jessica.passey419@gmail.com

* unavailable Thursday evening

Meredith Shaw

Witnessing Auschwitz graduate from 2015; research assistant in 2016

Cell: 778-384-5834

Email: meredithshaw@shaw.ca

* available 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday, after 11 a.m. Friday

AUSCHWITZ 75 PUBLIC EVENTS

Symposium

Dates: Monday, Jan. 27-Thursday, Jan. 30, all day

Full program: https://auschwitz75.arts.ubc.ca/

Opera

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m.

Venue: Chan Centre for the Performing Arts, 6265 Crescent Rd., UBC. (Map)

Tickets: ubcoperatickets.com or in person at the UBC Opera box office

More info: https://music.ubc.ca/opera-pasazerka-the-passenger

Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum Exhibit

Dates: Jan. 27-30 at Hillel House; Jan. 30-Feb. 2 at Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

Venues: Hillel House, 6145 Student Union Blvd, UBC. (Map); Chan Centre for the Performing Arts, 6265 Crescent Rd., UBC. (Map)

Admission: free

More info: Auschwitz 75 website

UBC Library Exhibit

Dates: to Feb. 28

Venue: Irving K. Barber Learning Centre, 1961 East Mall, UBC. (Map)

Admission: free

More info: Auschwitz 75 website