UBC In The News
Drug-dispensing machine model should be expanded to fight overdoses: B.C. doctor
The Canadian Press highlighted UBC-developed MySafe, an opioid dispensing machine for approved patients in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and interviewed the project lead Mark Tyndall, opioid researcher and a professor at the UBC school of population and public health.
The Canadian Press via National Post, CityNews, Yahoo, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver Is Awesome, North Shore News, Richmond News, Times Colonist
Extradition hearing for Huawei CFO
Yves Tiberghien, a political science professor at UBC, was interviewed about Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition hearing.
CGTN, China Daily, Global, OMNI
Remote landslide puts Fraser River salmon on shaky ground
Eos interviewed UBC forestry professor and salmon biologist Scott Hinch, about salmon migration and the blockage created by a landslide.
Eos
The best facial oils and how to use them
Monica Li, a clinical instructor at UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, spoke about the purpose of facial oils.
Flare
B.C. privacy commissioner suggests media civility for Prince Harry and Meghan
UBC journalism professor Alfred Hermida says the royal couple are hot news and should expect to be making headlines when they step out in public.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), CityNews, Toronto Sun, Ottawa Citizen, Windsor Star, Calgary Herald, Regina Leader-Post, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News, Times Colonist
Starbucks goals for sustainability will require significant consumer buy-in
Katherine White, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, commented on difficulties of changing consumer behaviour.
The Canadian Press via BNN Bloomberg, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver is Awesome, Times Colonist
Three places to find colour during achromatic Regina winters
CBC interviewed UBCO psychology professor Liane Gabora about the effect colour can have on mood, happiness and stress.
CBC
Prevention and other info: Doctor on what the public should know about coronavirus
Media spoke to Michael Curry, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, and Tom Koch, a professor of medical geography, about coronavirus and what we should know about it.
Curry: CTV
Koch: Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald, Windsor Star
Canadian public-health officials prepare for coronavirus as WHO decides whether to declare global emergency
Senior director of UBC media relations Kurt Heinrich said the university has reached out to the BCCDC for guidance to facilitate the detection and containment of the virus, and student health services in Vancouver and the Okanagan are monitoring patients for symptoms.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Auschwitz, 75 years later: What Canada’s survivors remember about the death camp’s horrors
The Globe and Mail featured former UBC pharmacology professor Rudolf Vrba’s personal experience escaping from Auschwitz as a young man.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Journalists covering Indigenous Peoples in renewable energy should focus on context and truth, not click-bait
UBC journalism course on reporting in aboriginal communities was highlighted.
The Conversation
UBC Okanagan art students to improve the environment one project at a time
Kelowna Capital News featured UBCO’s Ecosine Art Group’s aim to use non-purchased, recyclable mediums for 50 per cent of their art and interviewed the president Axle Hildevranv.
Kelowna Capital News
Summit to end the stigma
A group of UBCO students passionate about ending mental health stigma will be hosting a one-day regional summit for 100 high school and college students on Jan. 25.
Castanet