UBC experts on coronavirus outbreak

A Washington state resident who returned from a trip to China last week has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus that has killed at least six people and sickened hundreds in China, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Dr. Michael Curry
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine
- Emergency medicine; coronavirus
Stephen Hoption Cann
UBC School of Population of Public Health
- Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases
Brett Finlay
Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories
- Available to comment on leading the development of vaccines during the 2003 SARS outbreak