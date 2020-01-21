Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on coronavirus outbreak Media Advisories

A Washington state resident who returned from a trip to China last week has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus that has killed at least six people and sickened hundreds in China, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Dr. Michael Curry

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Emergency Medicine

Email: michael.curry@ubc.ca

Emergency medicine; coronavirus

*Available until 5 p.m. only on Tuesday, Jan. 21

Stephen Hoption Cann

UBC School of Population of Public Health

Infectious diseases and the pathophysiology of fever in infectious diseases

*Limited availability. Please contact thandi.fletcher@ubc.ca to set up an interview.

Brett Finlay

Professor, Michael Smith Laboratories

Email: bfinlay@msl.ubc.ca