As sequel to Wet’suwet’en pipeline showdown looms, does B.C.’s UN pledge point the way forward?
The Star interviewed Sheryl Lightfoot, a professor of First Nations and Indigenous studies at UBC, about the disagreements between hereditary chiefs and elected band councils and B.C. bringing its practices into alignment with the principles of the UN declaration.
Ontario can phase out nuclear and avoid increased carbon emissions
M.V. Ramana, Simons Chair in disarmament, global and human security at the Liu Institute for Global Issues, and Xiao Wei, MITACS Globalink research intern at UBC, wrote about nuclear power in Ontario’s electricity needs.
New UBC chair will study how cancer outcomes for Indigenous people in B.C. can be improved
Nadine Caron, Canada’s first female First Nations surgeon, has been appointed to a newly created UBC position dedicated to improving cancer outcomes and wellness among Indigenous peoples.
Wildlife photographers capture images of rare Vancouver Island coastal wolves
Media featured an image of a coastal wolf photographed by UBC biology student Liron Gertsman.
New conflict-of-interest czar for B.C. appointed
Victoria Gray, former civil litigation professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, has been appointed B.C.’s new conflict of interest commissioner.
Vancouver artist Ken Lum awarded Gershon Iskowitz Prize at Art Gallery of Ontario
The Globe and Mail featured UBC visual arts alumnus and former professor Ken Lum, for winning the Gershon Iskowitz Prize at the Art Gallery of Ontario.
