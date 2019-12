Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC expert on Car2Go ending service in North America Media Advisories

Car-share service Car2Go has announced it will shut down its operations early next year in North America, including in Vancouver.

A UBC expert is available to comment:

Patrick Condon

Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Cell: 604-788-0747

Email: pcondon@sala.ubc.ca