UBC experts on LifeLabs data breach

Dec 17, 2019    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

The private information for 15 million Canadians has been breached as a result of a cyberattack on Canadian health-care diagnostics provider LifeLabs, the company said in a statement Tuesday. UBC experts are available to comment:

Hasan Cavusoglu
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-721-0865
Email: cavusoglu@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Information system security and management; design and implementation issues in information security management

*Available for phone and email interviews only

Konstantin (Kosta) Beznosov
Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Tel: 604-822-9181
Email: beznosov@ece.ubc.ca

  • Design of security mechanisms; distributed systems; security; access control; engineering secure software

*Available for interviews on Wednesday, Dec. 18 only

Victoria Lemieux
Associate Professor, School of Library, Archival and Information Studies
Cell: 778-926-8148
Email: v.lemieux@ubc.ca

  • Blockchain technology for medical records, digital identity

*Available on Tuesday, Dec. 17, only after 4 p.m. PT

