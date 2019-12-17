Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on LifeLabs data breach Media Advisories

The private information for 15 million Canadians has been breached as a result of a cyberattack on Canadian health-care diagnostics provider LifeLabs, the company said in a statement Tuesday. UBC experts are available to comment:

Hasan Cavusoglu

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Cell: 604-721-0865

Email: cavusoglu@sauder.ubc.ca

Information system security and management; design and implementation issues in information security management

*Available for phone and email interviews only

Konstantin (Kosta) Beznosov

Professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Tel: 604-822-9181

Email: beznosov@ece.ubc.ca

Design of security mechanisms; distributed systems; security; access control; engineering secure software

*Available for interviews on Wednesday, Dec. 18 only

Victoria Lemieux

Associate Professor, School of Library, Archival and Information Studies

Cell: 778-926-8148

Email: v.lemieux@ubc.ca

Blockchain technology for medical records, digital identity

*Available on Tuesday, Dec. 17, only after 4 p.m. PT