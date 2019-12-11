UBC In The News
Water supply at risk for nearly two billion people around the world: study
Global highlighted a new report co-drafted by Michele Koppes, a professor of geography at UBC, which highlights the importance and vulnerabilities of the world’s water towers.
Global
The 3,800 Club: Re-emerging from the 'mental fog' of chemo
CTV interviewed Kristin Campbell, a physical therapy professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about her new study that will look at cognitive function after chemotherapy.
CTV
Science expands mining-sector prospects
Business in Vancouver highlighted UBC research on innovation in mineral resources and spoke to mining engineering professor Scott Dunbar, Gregory Dipple, a professor at UBC’s department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences, and chemical and biological engineering professor Susan Baldwin.
Business in Vancouver
2nd last minute transit strike avoided — so what does this mean for trust in the system?
Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was interviewed about the last-minute SkyTrain deal that averted the crisis for commuters.
CBC
'We all should be pained by it': Survey points to realities of racial discrimination in Canada
Sarah Hunt, Tłaliłila’ogwa, a professor at the Institute for Critical Indigenous Studies, commented on a recent survey on race relations in Canada.
CBC
Indigenous rights: How Bolivia got ahead of Canada
Sheryl Lightfoot, a political science professor and Canada Research Chair in global Indigenous rights and politics at UBC, spoke about Canada’s progressive changes for the global Indigenous rights movement.
National Observer
Ottawa urged to sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials implicated in human-rights abuses
Wenran Jiang, a senior fellow at the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, opposed sanctions on Hong Kong or Chinese officials for human rights abuses.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Experts say proposed property tax increase could be devastating for Vancouver’s local businesses
Tsur Somerville, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business, says retail tenants tend to be significantly affected by changes in property taxes.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
TSB investigators at site of fiery Saskatchewan CP train derailment
Global interviewed Garland Chow, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the CP Rail derailment
Global
Law society to require B.C. lawyers learn a competency in Indigenous issues
Patricia Barkaskas, academic director of UBC’s Indigenous Community Legal Clinic and an instructor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on a new course requirement for B.C. lawyers.
Georgia Straight