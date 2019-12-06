UBC In The News
Scientists develop a new type of 'HYPER' glue that creates ultra-strong bonds between materials at the molecular level and can't be separated by human force
Daily Mail featured a new “hyper glue” formula co-developed by UBCO researchers, and quoted Abbas Milani, director of UBCO’s Materials and Manufacturing Research Institute.
Daily Mail
Health risk warnings ignored as B.C. moves to permanent daylight time, researchers say
CBC mentioned a letter co-written by UBC researchers which asks B.C. government to reconsider moving to permanent daylight time.
CBC
Moral challenges still exist around euthanasia: UBC Okanagan study
Barb Pesut, a UBCO nursing professor, was mentioned for her study on the ethical implications of medical assistance in dying.
Black Press Media via Kelowna Capital News, BC Local News
'Canada could well pay for this': Experts weigh in on consequences of Trudeau appearing to mock Trump in video
Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, was quoted about the video of Trudeau appearing to make comments about Trump and how it could impact Canada-U.S relations.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province
As Port Moody sea lion facility prepares to close, supporters look to an expanded future
Andrew Trites and David Rosen, professors at the marine mammal research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, were interviewed about the future of the Steller sea lion research facility.
Tri-City News, Business in Vancouver, Richmond News
University of British Columbia declares climate emergency
Media reported on UBC’s declaration of a climate emergency.
CBC, Georgia Straight
The best Canadian fiction of 2019
CBC featured a new book by Alix Ohlin, chair of the creative writing program at UBC, as one of CBC Books’ top 30 Canadian works of fiction.
CBC
A UBC Sauder School of Business program provides physicians with the leadership skills to help heal the system
The Globe and Mail highlighted the physician leadership program offered through UBC Sauder’s executive education and quoted UBC Sauder professors.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Do we really need that daily bath? Author dishes the dirt on history of hygiene
Peter Ward, a history professor at UBC, wrote a book about the history of personal hygiene in Europe and North America.
Postmedia via Montreal Gazette, Calgary Herald
Pursuing the career the women of Polytechnique could not
Lianna Mah, a UBC engineering alumna, was interviewed in an article commemorating the anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre.
Policy Options