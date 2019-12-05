UBC experts on National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women

30th anniversary of École Polytechnique shootings
Tomorrow, December 6th, is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women. It’s also the 30th anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre, in which 14 women were killed. UBC experts are available to comment:
Isabel Grant
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Isabel Grant
Isabel Grant
- Violence against women, homicide, sexual assault, criminal law
Isabel Grant
Lianna Mah
Alumnus, UBC Engineering
Lianna Mah
- Personal impact of École Polytechnique shootings
- Experiences as a woman in engineering
Lianna Mah
Sheryl Staub-French
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering
Faculty of Applied Science
Sheryl Staub-French
- Diversity and inclusion in engineering profession
- Promoting gender parity in engineering programs