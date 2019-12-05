Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women Media Advisories

30th anniversary of École Polytechnique shootings

Tomorrow, December 6th, is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women. It’s also the 30th anniversary of the École Polytechnique massacre, in which 14 women were killed. UBC experts are available to comment:

Isabel Grant

Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-822-3140

Email: grant@allard.ubc.ca

Violence against women, homicide, sexual assault, criminal law

*Available from 8:30 a.m. PST Thursday and Friday; print/web/radio interviews only

Lianna Mah

Alumnus, UBC Engineering

Email: mahl@ae.ca

Personal impact of École Polytechnique shootings

Experiences as a woman in engineering

*Available Thursday from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Sheryl Staub-French

Professor, Department of Civil Engineering

Faculty of Applied Science

Email: sherylsf@civil.ubc.ca