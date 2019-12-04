Artist rendering of how quake could damage actual Vancouver school conveys seriousness of risk

UBC seismic engineers and psychologists teamed up with a visual artist to create an image to show what a Vancouver elementary school would look like after a major earthquake. Elizabeth Dunn, a psychology professor at UBC’s faculty of arts, and Iris Lok, a UBC PhD student in social psychology and the study’s lead author, were quoted.

