UBC In The News
New research says having a dog may help motivate kids to read more
Media highlighted a UBCO study which found that children who read with a dog are more motivated and engaged. Camille Rousseau, a PhD student in UBCO’s school of education, was quoted.
Martha Stewart, Yahoo, Romper, Daily Mail
More predators may have to be killed if caribou herds are going to recover in western Canada
A recent UBC study suggests restoring habitat may not be enough to save threatened woodland caribou. Study senior author Cole Burton, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, was interviewed.
CBC Daybreak North (52:47 mark), Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), Global, National Observer
Half of homeless people have experienced traumatic brain injuries, new UBC study suggests
Media featured a new UBC study that looked at the prevalence of traumatic brain injury in homeless or marginally housed individuals. The study authors William Panenka, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, and UBC PhD student Jacob Stubbs, were interviewed.
CBC, CTV, News 1130
Artist rendering of how quake could damage actual Vancouver school conveys seriousness of risk
UBC seismic engineers and psychologists teamed up with a visual artist to create an image to show what a Vancouver elementary school would look like after a major earthquake. Elizabeth Dunn, a psychology professor at UBC’s faculty of arts, and Iris Lok, a UBC PhD student in social psychology and the study’s lead author, were quoted.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, The Tyee, Daily Hive
The most important Canadian economic charts to watch in 2020
Maclean’s mentioned a graph by Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, which shows the proportion employed at ages 65-69.
Maclean’s
Why climate alarmism hurts us all
Forbes mentioned comments by Justin Ritchie, a PhD candidate at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, about climate models and tipping points.
Forbes
B.C. wants federal health funding lift before national pharmacare program
Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments about health funding for the national pharmacare plan.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Punjabi ideas of honour can lead to girl-shaming and prenatal sex selection
Sumeet Sekhon, a postdoctoral fellow at UBCO, co-wrote an article about manifestation of gender inequality and patriarchy in the Punjabi culture.
The Conversation
Xinjiang boss known as a hard case
Media mentioned research by UBC law school graduate Shawn Zhang that used satellite imagery to track changes to Uighur camps in Xinjiang, China.
Asia Times, Times of India