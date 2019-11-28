UBC In The News
A crisis in the water is decimating this once-booming fishing town
A recent study by Rashid Sumaila, a professor and director of the fisheries economics research unit at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, looked at the acute impact ocean warming would have in Angola, one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change.
Washington Post, SFGate
Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most, study says
The Canadian Press highlighted a UBC study by William Cheung, the Canada Research Chair in ocean sustainability and global change at UBC and a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, that looked at agriculture and fisheries production.
The Canadian Press via The Star (subscription), CityNews, Ottawa Citizen, Regina Leader Post, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Victoria News, Times Colonist, Kelowna Capital News, Castanet, BC Local News
Caribou habitat restoration may be ineffective in the short term, says UBC study
The Canadian Press featured a new UBC study that suggests restoring habitat may not be enough to save threatened woodland caribou. Study senior author Cole Burton, a professor at UBC’s faculty of forestry, was interviewed.
The Canadian Press via CBC, CTV, National Post, The Star (subscription), Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Castanet
Chlorine has protected our drinking water for a century. But its byproducts may be tainting it
Media featured work by UBC reporters that examined contaminants in drinking water in Prince Rupert. Haroon Mian, a research assistant at UBCO who specializes in water quality management and distribution, was also quoted in the story.
Global, The Star (subscription)
Flesh-ripping dinosaurs replaced their teeth multiple times a year
Kirstin Brink, a palaeontologist and a postdoctoral fellow in UBC’s department of oral health sciences, gave comments about dinosaurs’ tooth replacement rate.
Smithsonian Magazine
Ontario education minister announces new measures to fight bullying in schools
Elizabeth Saewyc, a professor at UBC’s school of nursing, commented on Ontario’s new measures to combat bullying in schools.
CBC
As Metro Vancouver transit negotiations resume, big issues divide Unifor from TransLink and the labour movement
Mark Thompson, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to Georgia Straight about the transit strike.
Georgia Straight
Women who take extended maternity leave face a tougher return to work
University Affairs interviewed UBC forestry professor Tara Martin, about her experience juggling motherhood and career.
University Affairs
UBC ranked 4th best Canadian university for graduate employability
UBC has been ranked the 4th best Canadian school to produce the most employable graduates.
Daily Hive