UBC In The News – 11/27/2019
Could cannabis be a 'silver bullet' in the fight against the opioid crisis?
New UBC research shows that cannabis may be a better, safer alternative to opioids for managing chronic pain. The lead author M-J Milloy, a research scientist at BCCSU and a cannabis science professor at UBC, was quoted.
CBC
More air pollution linked to higher death rate among Canadians: study
Media highlighted a new UBC study that suggests air pollution is associated with an increased risk of deaths at any concentration. The lead author Michael Brauer, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was interviewed.
CTV (10:27 mark), The Canadian Press via Yahoo, Radio Canada, Winnipeg Free Press
Okanagan marijuana hot spot
The Daily Courier featured a handheld cannabis breathalyzer developed by UBCO engineering professor Mina Hoorfar.
Daily Courier
Treating intimate violence
Castanet highlighted a study by Paul van Donkelaar, a professor at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences, and former UBCO postdoctoral fellow Jonathan Smirl, which aims to understand intimate partner violence and improve services for women survivors.
Castanet
Emotional labour isn’t just about being there for your friends
Daniel Skarlicki, a marketing and behavioural science professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to Huffington Post about emotional labour.
Huffington Post
What the health?! Woman develops nail fungus after trendy 'dip powder' manicure
Yahoo interviewed Harvey Lui, a professor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, about infections involved during nail procedures.
Yahoo
Services needed for early-onset Alzheimer's disease patients: doctor, advocates
Haakon Nygaard, a neurology professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, gave comments about the health effects of Alzheimer’s disease.
The Canadian Press via MSN, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Richmond News, Tri-City News, Times Colonist, Daily Courier
Density and rental affordability
BC Today interviewed Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, about plans for increased density and rental affordability in the city of Vancouver.
CBC (2:20 mark)
Still lonely? Vancouver's 'loneliest person' 1 year on
Amori Mikami, a professor in UBC’s department of psychology, gave comments about loneliness and the awareness of how to intervene.
CBC
Hong Kong standoff
SPPGA adjunct professor Wenran Jiang was interviewed on CBC Radio’s The Current with Laura Lynch about the Hong Kong protests and local election.
CBC (9:35 mark)
Transit strike day 22: Commuters prepare for the worst with shutdown looming
Global quoted Tom Knight, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the lack of interest in mediation in the Metro Vancouver transit strike.
Global
Harley unveils its first electric motorcycle
CTV interviewed Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about shifting business models to meet consumer expectations.
CTV
'The predictions are quite dire' calls for climate action escalate as local mountains remain bare
Kathryn Harrison, a political science professor at UBC, commented on the lack of plans to fight climate change.
CTV
NCC reveals LeBreton draft master plan, as the redesigning begins
Ottawa Citizen reported on the concept map of a new plan for rebuilding LeBreton Flats and quoted NCC board member Larry Beasley, a planning professor at UBC.
Ottawa Citizen
How B.C.’s natural gas is fostering an emissions-reducing revolution across the Lower Mainland
Wenran Jiang, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, spoke about the importance of LNG as an alternative fuel.
BC Business
Where executive education is headed
Rodrigo Porto, director of recruitment and admissions at UBC Sauder’s Robert H. Lee Graduate School, and Jackie Howard, director of client engagement for UBC Sauder Executive Education, spoke about the programs and opportunities available for executive education and professional development.
BC Business
Hong Kong’s violence can only be stopped through compromises by all parties
Wenran Jiang, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, wrote about the ongoing violence of the Hong Kong protests.
The Star (subscription)
It’s time we treat the climate like our health
Melissa Lem, a clinical instructor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, co-wrote an article about recognizing climate change as the greatest threat to human health.
National Observer
UBC in top 50 of THE World University Rankings by Subject
Times Higher Education has released its 2020 world university rankings by subject. UBC had nine top 50 rankings including 10th in psychology and 19th in education.
Times Higher Education
UBC votes to divest $380M from fossil fuels, but students demand more
Media reported on UBC’s divestment from part of its endowment fund of fossil fuel investments.
CBC, Georgia Straight
Lonely together
Megan Yakabusk, a fourth-year student at UBC arts, participated in CBC’s intergenerational panel on loneliness and connection.
CBC
'Leave your armour at the door': How bonding is helping Indigenous men heal body, mind and spirit
CBC interviewed UBC clinical assistant professor Paul Gross, co-founder of DUDES club, a community-based program for Indigenous men’s health and wellness in the Downtown Eastside.
CBC
UBC moving away from single-use coffee cups, plastic cutlery on campus
UBC is implementing a strategy that will discourage single-use items and plastic food ware to encourage students, faculty, and staff to choose reusable options.
CTV, News 1130, Georgia Straight, Daily Hive
Art Scene: Galleries feature works by Shawky, Wojnarowicz
Postmedia featured the David Wojnarowicz: Photography & Film 1978–1992 exhibition that opens Jan. 10 at the Belkin Art Gallery.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Landscape designer Teresa Moller bares her 'soul' in Vancouver
Postmedia mentioned the UBC SALA Garden Design Lectures which bring leading landscape architects to Vancouver to share their concepts of design.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC assignment asks students to leave cell phone at home for a few days
News 1130 reported on a UBC student assignment that asks participants to leave their phone at home for a few days and journal about the experience. Cameron Morrell, a lecturer at the UBC Sauder School of Business, was interviewed.
News 1130
Secret documents reveal systematic plan to detain and indoctrinate Muslim minority in western China
CBC spoke to UBC law school graduate Shawn Zhang about his research using satellite imagery to track changes to Uighur camps in Xinjiang, China.
CBC