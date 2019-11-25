UBC In The News
Mandy Len Catron: Can you jumpstart love?
NPR featured a TED Talk by Mandy Len Catron, an adjunct professor at UBC’s creative writing program, about reframing love.
NPR
Classical musicians use virtual reality
Breakfast Television featured a new virtual reality project that simulates the experience of conducting an orchestra. Director of orchestras Jonathan Girard and assistant conductor Zane Kistner, with the UBC school of music, were interviewed.
Breakfast TV
7 ways to prioritize your own pleasure during sex
Bustle quoted Lori Brotto, a professor in UBC’s division of gynaecologic specialties and director of the UBC Sexual Health Laboratory, about the most common predictors and causes of sexual dysfunction in women.
Bustle
Grooming forests could be making fires worse, researchers warn
Lori Daniels, a UBC professor of forestry talked about how diversifying the forest is a better way of building resistance to major fires than other forest management practices.
CBC
B.C. stokes public outrage on cellphone bills, but must defer to Ottawa
Cristie Ford, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, discussed who has jurisdiction over cellphone rates.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Trio of Trudeau appointments send warm signal to Beijing, experts say
Wenran Jiang, a professor at the school of public policy and global affairs, commented on Trudeau’s recent cabinet appointments and how that could affect Canada-China relations.
iPolitics
B.C. takes historic steps towards the rights of Indigenous peoples, but the hard work is yet to come
Sheryl Lightfoot, a political science professor and Canada Research Chair in global Indigenous rights and politics at UBC, wrote an article about B.C.’s implementation of the UN declaration recognizing Indigenous rights.
Narwhal
Can the middle class minister vanquish an intergenerational villain?
Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and founder of Generation Squeeze, wrote about the intergenerational tensions disrupting the middle class.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
With help from UBC student hygienists, Union Gospel Mission expands clinics to New West clients
The Union Gospel Mission and UBC’s school of dentistry are expanding their program that provides dental care to low-income individuals in Metro Vancouver. UBC dentistry professor Leeann Donnelly was interviewed.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Manny Jacinto of ‘The Good Place’ plummets to Earth
The New York Times featured NBC comedy The Good Place‘s star Manny Jacinto, a UBC alumnus in civil engineering.
New York Times (subscription)
Surrey City Orchestra presents the Nutcracker this holiday season
Postmedia interviewed the Surrey City Orchestra’s music director and conductor Stuart Martin, a UBC music alumnus.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald, Windsor Star