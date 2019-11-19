UBC In The News
In the Sierra, scientists bet on ‘survivor’ trees to withstand drought and climate change
Sally Aitken, a professor in UBC’s department of forest and conservation sciences, spoke about natural selection and genetic diversity of trees.
Los Angeles Times
Restaurant manager dies after exposure to toxic chemicals: What to know about mixing cleaning products
Laurel Schafer, a professor in UBC’s department of chemistry, gave comments about the danger of mixing hypochlorite cleaning products with other chemicals.
Yahoo
Via Rail, Canada Infrastructure Bank look to hire engineering team for new Quebec City-Toronto line
Alan Russell, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of civil engineering, was quoted in an article about Via Rail’s new high-frequency-rail project between Toronto and Quebec City.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Windy, humid weather can make chronic pain feel worse, study finds
David Wilson, professor of orthopedics and co-director of the Centre for Hip Health and Mobility at UBC, spoke about the importance of treating joint pain as soon as it happens.
Global
Ian Williams wins Canada's top literary award for fiction
Ian Williams, a creative writing professor at UBC, won Canada’s top annual literary award for fiction for his book, Reproduction.
Reuters, CBC, Global, CTV, Georgia Straight
Middle school educators invited to ‘Meet in the Middle’
Kimberly Schonert-Reichl, a professor in UBC’s department of educational and counselling psychology, and special education, will be speaking about her research on positive human qualities in children and adolescents at the “Meet in the Middle” conference on Nov. 22.
Abbotsford News
Humanists are stepping up
UBC will create a public humanities hub to identify best practices in humanities capacity-building and support research culture. Director and history professor Brigitte Le Normand and Greg Garrard, a professor of environmental humanities, were quoted.
Castanet