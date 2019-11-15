UBC In The News
Do you know how old your kids really are?
Research 2 Reality highlighted a study co-authored by researchers at UBC’s department of medical genetics that looked at reversal of epigenetic aging in humans.
Research 2 Reality
What Is micellar water and how should you use it?
Chatelaine interviewed Katie Beleznay, a clinical instructor in UBC’s department of dermatology and skin science, about micellar water.
Chatelaine, Yahoo
Supply, demand and stumpage: What you need to know about B.C.'s lumber industry
Harry Nelson, a UBC forestry professor, shared his insight on the state of the province’s lumber industry.
CBC
Mysterious Uber ban has B.C. man seeking answers — and a higher standard from tech giant
Garland Chow, a professor emeritus at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments about some challenges with the ride-hailing model.
CBC
B.C. proposes toughest set of vaping restrictions in the country
Media interviewed population and public health professor Mark Tyndall, medical professor Christopher Carlsten, and nursing professor Elizabeth Saewyc about B.C.’s new regulations on vaping products.
Tyndall: Globe and Mail (subscription)
Carlsten: Global (5:50 mark), CBC
Saewyc: The Star (subscription), CKNW (28:55 mark)
Virtual walk-in clinics undermine primary care
Rita McCracken, a professor in UBC’s department of family practice, co-wrote an article about effective primary care.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Student conference faces criticism over speaker from tech company blacklisted in U.S.
Media reported on a controversial conference hosted by a UBC student group.
CBC, The Canadian Press via Yahoo, CTV, The Star, News 1130, Vancouver Courier, Times Colonist