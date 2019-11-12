UBC In The News
Brand-name drug discount cards force Canada’s private-insurance plans to spend nearly 50 per cent more, study shows
New UBC research found that drug discount cards led Canada’s private-insurance plans to spend more on prescription drugs than they would have if their members had opted for generic versions.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Effective birth control more likely to be used by women with more money: UBC study
Media interviewed Elizabeth Nethery, a PhD student in the UBC school of population and public health, about her research on access to birth control for low-income women.
Huffington Post, 660 News
From AI to climate change: An integrated approach to university education
The Globe and Mail mentioned climate change research by Seth Wynes, a geography PhD candidate at UBC, and different ways to deliver information to the public.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
People-oriented dogs more likely to develop kennel cough: Study
The Star featured a UBC study about respiratory illness linked to dogs admitted to an animal shelter and quoted Alexandra Protopopova, a professor at UBC’s faculty of land and food systems.
The Star (subscription)
PTSD symptoms can possibly be alleviated through pot use: UBC study
News 1130 interviewed M-J Milloy, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about his study that showed cannabis could help treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
News 1130
UBC cannabis researchers find that "frosty" flowers mean potent pot
Georgia Straight highlighted the importance of trichomes in producing quality cannabis. The researchers, Teagen Quilichini, Anne Lacey Samuels and Sam Livingston, were mentioned.
Georgia Straight
Tiny structures linked to metastatic breast cancer
UBC pharmaceutical sciences professor Karla Williams discussed her work on understanding and treating metastatic breast cancer.
Fairchild TV, CityNews
Promoting men's health
UBC men’s health expert and nursing professor John Olffe discussed strategies related to promoting men’s health.
CBC – BC Today
What the health?! Man dies after eating 42 hard boiled eggs
Heilman, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of emergency medicine, gave comments about the risks associated with speed eating.
Yahoo
Scientists breathe easier as marine heat wave off west coast weakens
CBC interviewed Andrew Trites, a professor at the institute for the oceans and fisheries, about the marine heat wave.
CBC
Ontario program helps treat anxiety disorders during and after pregnancy that largely go unrecognized
Nichole Fairbrother, a professor in UBC’s department of psychiatry, commented on perinatal anxiety.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Admissions advice: Tips to get your application noticed
The Globe and Mail spoke to Andrew Arida, deputy registrar of UBC, about successful admission applications.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Conscience rights bill will infringe on patients’ access to services, legal experts say
Margot Young, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law, was quoted about the impact of Bill 207.
The Star (subscription)
The long shadow of war wounds loom over veterans, and their children
Postmedia spoke to Marvin Westwood, an emeritus professor of counselling psychology, about psychological trauma related to veterans’ war experiences.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald, Windsor Star
How Canada breaks out of its China traps
Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, discussed potential solutions to Canada’s diplomatic impasse with China.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Family treasures looted during Germany’s Kristallnacht on display for the first time at Vancouver exhibition
The Globe and Mail featured Michael Hayden, director emeritus of UBC’s Centre for Molecular Medicine and Therapeutics and a medical genetics professor, about his grandparents and his work on Huntington’s disease.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Sowing the seeds to tackle the climate crisis
A UBC forestry student, HyunGu Kang, was interviewed about her interest in the link between racial and climate ideologies.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
UBC bets on vets: Returning veterans win with program that points to a better future
Postmedia highlighted a new one-year pilot program that aims to help veterans transition to university and civilian life as part of the university’s veteran-friendly campus initiative. Tim Laidler, executive director of the UBC Centre for Group Counselling and Trauma, and UBC veterans were interviewed.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
South Surrey teen’s artistic gifts earned her spot at UBC at age 14
Black Press Media interviewed Maggie Lu, a 14-year-old who is currently doing her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music composition at UBC.
Black Press Media via Surrey Now Leader, BC Local News
Abbotsford medical student wins inaugural Doctors of BC education award
Ajay Grewal, a UBC biology alumnus and a first-year medical student received a Doctors of BC education award.
Abbotsford News