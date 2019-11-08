UBC In The News
Here’s the weird thing about a post-Christian Christendom
Media highlighted a study by UBC psychologists Joe Henrich, Steven Heine and Ara Norenzayan, that pointed out the disproportionate reliance on members of modern industrialized societies for psychology research.
Washington Post, NPR
An experiment to find teachers who perform better and stay longer shows promising results
Quartz mentioned research co-conducted by UBC using machine learning to develop measures of work experience.
Quartz
Head games: Is a ban on heading the ball in youth soccer in our future?
Postmedia featured a UBC study on the effect of heading a ball in soccer and quoted the senior author Paul van Donkelaar, a professor and neuroscientist at UBCO’s school of health and exercise sciences.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Regina Leader Post, Windsor Star
Canadian scientists closer to solving honeybee die-off mystery
The Weather Network highlighted a project co-launched by UBC which aims to create a health diagnosis tool for bees and mentioned the project co-lead Leonard Foster, a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at UBC.
Weather Network
That time Canada had a public lab that made life-saving drugs
The Tyee mentioned Glybera, a gene therapy treatment developed by UBC medical researchers, in an article about the pharmaceutical industry in Canada.
The Tyee
Alberta to study 'compelling case' of withdrawing from Canada Pension Plan, Jason Kenney says
The Canadian Press spoke to Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about Alberta’s possible withdrawal from the Canadian Pension Plan.
The Canadian Press via CTV, CityNews, BNN, Yahoo, Financial Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Times Colonist, Castanet
Number of short-term rentals down in Vancouver after one year of regulations
Tsur Somerville, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business and a senior fellow at UBC’s Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, gave comments about the city’s effort to regulate short-term rental units.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News, Times Colonist, Castanet
Council votes to study stricter vaping regulations in Vancouver
CBC quoted Christopher Carlsten, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about the addiction concerns around young e-cigarettes users.
CBC
Organizers of climate-emergency declaration verifying names after 'Micky Mouse' turns up as signatory
Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, gave comments about the fake entries on the list of signatories for climate emergency.
CBC
B.C. move to force transparency on gas supply unlikely to lower prices
Postmedia spoke to Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about gas pricing in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Everything you need to know about autism treatment
Suzanne Lewis, a clinical professor in UBC’s department of medical genetics, spoke to Today’s Parent about autism treatment.
Today’s Parent
Delhi’s air pollution is a public health emergency, so why aren’t more people wearing masks?
Patrick Baylis, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, co-wrote an article about the air pollution in Delhi and protective mask adoption.
Indian Express
The importance of personal memory on Remembrance Day
Philippe Tortell, a professor in the department of earth ocean and atmospheric sciences, Margot Young, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law and Mark Turin, a professor in the department of anthropology, wrote an article about the importance of remembrance.
The Conversation
Climate change and overfishing are boosting toxic mercury levels in fish
Juan José Alava, a research associate at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, wrote an article about the risk of consuming mercury-contaminated fish and seafood growing with climate change and overfishing.
The Conversation
UBC leaders considered potential implications following Meng Wanzhou arrest, internal documents show
Postmedia published an article about UBC’s stance on the university’s relationship with Huawei amid Meng Wanzhou arrest.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal, Calgary Herald
Can climate change change?
Castanet reported that Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC, will be speaking at a climate change speaker series.
Castanet
UBCO remembers
Castanet highlighted the Remembrance Day service that took place at UBCO and quoted Capt. Joshua Trowsse-Freeman, a UBCO history alumnus.
Castanet