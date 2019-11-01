UBC In The News
How to make the best of your workspace
Forbes mentioned a study conducted at UBC which found that regular aerobic exercise appears to boost the brain area involved in verbal memory and learning.
Forbes
Why Halloween is a dangerous holiday in America
Daily Mail highlighted a UBC study about pedestrian fatalities associated with Halloween.
Daily Mail
Thousands of animals around the world are at risk of extinction. But not jellyfish - they're thriving in warm, polluted water.
Business Insider India featured a UBC study on the increasing jellyfish populations.
Business Insider (India)
UBC researcher maps brain activity in patients with mood disorders
Media highlighted a study led by Sophia Frangou, a psychiatry professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, which shows for the first time that patients with mood and anxiety disorders share the same abnormalities in regions of the brain involved in emotional and cognitive control.
CTV, Psychology Today
Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say
Black Press Media reported on an open letter co-written by UBC experts to the B.C. government about the health and safety effects of daylight saving time.
Black Press Media via BC Local News, Kelowna Capital News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News
Caught on video: How viral incidents can cause more harm than good
Rima Wilkes, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, spoke to CBC about the call-out culture and shaming.
CBC
Should B.C. stop seasonal time change?
CBC interviewed Wendy Hall, a professor emerita from UBC’s school of nursing, about the health concerns related to seasonal time changes.
CBC (1:11 mark)
B.C. tables time change law, but clocks still go back one hour Sunday
Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke about the proposed change in B.C. to end seasonal time change.
The Canadian Press via CTV, Ottawa Citizen, The Province, Vancouver Courier, Times Colonist and The Star (subscription)
Labour dispute could disrupt Metro Vancouver transit system
The Canadian Press quoted Lawrence Frank, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health and the school of community and regional planning, about the transit system and ridership in Vancouver.
The Canadian Press via Vancouver Courier, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Richmond News, Times Colonist
If you could erase the worst memory of your life, would you? Scientists working on a pill for that
Judy Illes, a neurology professor and Canada Research Chair in neuroethics at UBC, gave comments about memory manipulation.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Significant increase in health spending planned for B.C.
Postmedia quoted Michael Law, a UBC professor at the school of population and public health, about health care spending.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal, Calgary Herald
'We’ve seen China’s dark side': Experts urge overhaul of strategy to free two Canadians
National Post spoke to Paul Evans, an Asian and trans-Pacific international relations professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, about Canada-China relations.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Vancouver housing crisis could be addressed if public golf courses converted to residential property; expert
News 1130 mentioned Patrick Condon, a professor at UBC’s school of architecture and landscape architecture, about turning public golf courses into residential property.
News 1130
These Canadian janitors live to work
Luis Aguiar, a UBCO sociology professor, gave comments in an article about the working conditions for Canadian janitors.
Rabble
Strata termination could force sale of Sushi Village, Black's and Mexican Corner for 'nickels on the dollar'
Douglas Harris, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was quoted in Pique about strata termination.
Pique