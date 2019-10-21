UBC in the News

Episiotomy may help reduce severe tears in deliveries involving forceps, vacuums, study shows

Media reported on a new UBC-led study that found episiotomies may help more than it harms in vaginal deliveries involving instruments such as forceps. The study was co-authored by Giulia Muraca, a postdoctoral fellow at the department of obstetrics and gynecology at UBC.

Globe and Mail (subscription), Vancouver Sun, The Province, Kelowna Daily Courier