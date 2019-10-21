UBC in the News
Episiotomy may help reduce severe tears in deliveries involving forceps, vacuums, study shows
Media reported on a new UBC-led study that found episiotomies may help more than it harms in vaginal deliveries involving instruments such as forceps. The study was co-authored by Giulia Muraca, a postdoctoral fellow at the department of obstetrics and gynecology at UBC.
Globe and Mail (subscription), Vancouver Sun, The Province, Kelowna Daily Courier
A new theory on depression: It’s a disease caused by the body’s immune system
The Globe and Mail highlighted a new book by Diane McIntosh, a Vancouver-based psychiatrist and an assistant professor at UBC, which advances the theory that depression should be considered an inflammatory illness.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Atmospheric pressure affects fugitive emissions
Media reported on new research led by UBC’s Olenka Forde that showed atmospheric pressure can affect how much methane might escape from leaky oil and gas wells.
Business in Vancouver, Alaska Highway News
A second life for old clothes
UBC materials researchers have developed a method for extracting high value fibres from cotton waste, reports Quebec Science.
Quebec Science
Understanding extinction — humanity has destroyed half the life on Earth
CBC Radio interviewed Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC about how species extinction is accelerating.
CBC Quirks & Quarks
‘I ran faster and so did he:’ Why some women are afraid to run in public
Kathleen Martin Ginis, a UBC expert in physical activity behaviour commented on what deters some women from running.
Global
Seattle offers lessons in the dark side of the tech industry boom
UBC professor of geography Trevor Barnes discussed the potential impact of a tech “gold rush” on Vancouver.
Vancouver Sun, Times Colonist
Academics discuss age-old question: Does marriage make us happier and healthier?
Marina Adshade, an instructor at the Vancouver School of Economics, and Yue Qian, assistant sociology professor, commented on how marriage affects our health and happiness.
Vancouver Sun, The Province
Cancer cure breakthrough needs more research
Connie Eaves, a professor of genetics at UBC and co-founder of a biotech research lab discussed the difficulties of finding a potential cancer cure.
Kelowna Capital News
Elementary and secondary school students across Canada vote in mock election
The Globe and Mail interviewed Richard Johnston, Canada Research Chair in public opinion, elections, and representation at UBC about the youth vote.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
How B.C.'s changing economy could sway the vote
Political science professor Allan Tupper noted that with the most critical economic policy issues in this election directly involving B.C., the province could tip the scales on election night.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Canada’s election campaign has revealed a deeply fractured country
Paul Kershaw, UBC political scientist and founder of Generation Squeeze commented on the geographical and generational divisions revealed during the election campaign.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Scheer says he would compensate First Nations children, families affected by on-reserve child welfare system
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the director of the Residential School History and Dialogue Centre at UBC was interviewed for a story on the Conservative plan to compensate First Nations children and families affected by the on-reserve child welfare system.
CBC
'Nonsense:' Experts weigh in on Scheer's claims about who can form government
Max Cameron, director of the Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions at UBC, discussed Andrew Scheer’s comments on who gets to form government.
Canadian Press via National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Montreal Gazette, MSN, City News
Housing top B.C. issue but experts question whether platforms strong enough
Sauder School of Business professor Tsur Somerville commented on the potential impact of the NDP’s proposed rental benefit of up to $5,000 for as many as 500,000 households.
Canadian Press via National Post, Daily Hive
Four scientists explain how they’re voting and why they decided to speak out
Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability at UBC said scientists’ opinions on engaging in policy and advocacy could be shifting.
Star Vancouver
Election 2019: All four party leaders expected in B.C. for final, crucial campaign weekend
Gerald Baier, UBC associate professor of political science discussed the importance of B.C. in the election result.
Vancouver Sun, CBC
Charting a new course out of the overdose crisis in B.C.
UBC professor of medicine Evan Wood co-wrote an op-ed on the overdose crisis and why it’s important to address the reasons people are overdosing in the first place.
Haida Gwaii Observer, Victoria News
What does it really mean to add variety to your diet?
UBC pharmaceutical sciences researchers Annalijn I. Conklin and Hadis Mozaffari wrote about the definitions of dietary diversity in light of Canada’s new food guide. The article was originally published in The Conversation.
Kitchener Today, Halifax Today
Rugby Dinos concede title to UBC T-Birds
The UBC Thunderbirds have won the program’s first Canada West title with a 26-12 win over defending champions Calgary Dinos.
National Post, Calgary Sun
UBC Okanagan students join Special Olympians for Motionball fundraiser
More than 100 UBC Okanagan students joined Special Olympics athletes for a fundraiser this weekend.
Global, Kelowna Capital News