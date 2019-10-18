Canada flag

Credit: Cris DiNoto/Unsplash

UBC experts on Canadian federal election

Media Advisories

Oct 18, 2019    |   For more information, contact Sachi Wickramasinghe

UBC experts are available to comment on election issues:

Canadian politics

Maxime Héroux-Legault
Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, Philosophy and Political Science, UBC Okanagan
Tel: 250-807-9606
Email: mherouxl@mail.ubc.ca

  • Canadian politics, public opinion, electoral behaviour, Quebec issues

Richard Johnston
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-5456
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

  • elections, public opinion, representation

*email first to set up interview time

Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-827-3387
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

  • Canadian politics, Western Canadian politics, political parties in Canada

Democratic reform

Max Cameron
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-3129
Cell: 604-786-0992
Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca

  • democracy, democratic reform, electoral reform 

Economy

Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

  • employment, job creation, international trade, environment and energy

Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604.822.8325
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

  • housing and household finance

Kevin Milligan
Professor, Vancouver School of Economics
Tel: 604-822-6747
Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

  • tax policy, pensions, child policy

Environment

David Boyd
Associate Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Tel: 250-539-8181
Email: drdavidboyd@gmail.com

  • environmental politics, environmental policy

*available Oct. 14-18 only

Kai Chan
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Tel: 604-822-0400
Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

  • climate policy, environment, sustainability 

Sumeet Gulati
Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Tel: 604-822-2124
Email: sumeet.gulati@ubc.ca

  • carbon policy, species at risk 

Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-4922
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

  • environmental policy, climate, energy 

George Hoberg
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-822-3728
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • energy and environmental policies, including climate policy

Jocelyn Stacey
Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604.822.8326
Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca

  • environmental law, climate change law

Foreign policy

Allen Sens
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-6127
Email: asens@politics.ubc.ca

  • defence, foreign affairs

Yves Tiberghien
Associate Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-4688
Cell: 604-379-1755
Email: yves.tiberghien@ubc.ca

  • international relations, Canada-Asia relations

Health care

Michael Law
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-849-6048
Email: michael.law@ubc.ca

  • Pharmaceutical policy, health insurance, drug costs

Steve Morgan
School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-822-7012
Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca

  • Health care policy, national pharmacare, the Canada Health Transfer, home care, dental care

Housing

Penny Gurstein
Professor, School of Community and Regional Planning
Cell: 604-379-1755
Email: penny.gurstein@ubc.ca

  • affordable housing issues and solutions; community (social) housing

*unavailable Tuesdays from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 pm

Media

Heidi Tworek
Assistant Professor, Department of History
Cell: 604-319-0242
Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca

  • media, foreign interference, online harassment of candidates, international relations

*not available Oct. 7

Migration

Amira Halperin
Research Fellow, Department of Sociology
Tel: 236-995-9656
Email: amirahz@mail.ubc.ca

  • migration, refugee policy, cybersecurity

