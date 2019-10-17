UBC in the News
Do budgeting apps really work?
The Financial Times reported on a new study on the effectiveness of budgeting apps. The research was co-led by Chuck Howard, a PhD student at UBC Sauder School of Business.
Financial Times
UBC researchers develop 'exercise prescriptions' for cancer survivors
UBC associate professor Kristin Campbell discussed her new study that provided specific exercise prescriptions for cancer patients and survivors.
CTV
HPV vaccine cuts rates of cervical pre-cancer by 57% in B.C. women
Media reported on a new study by UBC researchers and others that found a drop in cervical pre-cancer among women who took part B.C.’s HPV immunization program. The CBC story quoted Dr. Gina Ogilvie, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health.
CBC, CTV
People are willing to pay higher airfare for this reason–and it’s not extra legroom
CNBC highlighted a Sauder School of Business study which found that people are willing to pay more for airline tickets if it meant helping the environment.
CNBC
Are India’s parks for looking at or playing in?
Forbes quoted UBC developmental psychologist Mariana Brussoni in an article about common restrictions applied to public parks in Indian cities.
Forbes
UN rights experts criticise London climate protest 'ban' before court hearing
UBC environmental lawyer David R. Boyd, who’s also the U.N. special rapporteur on human rights and the environment, was quoted in a story on a police ban on public gatherings by the Extinction Rebellion group.
Thomson Reuters
First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof
UBCO psychology professor Marvin Krank commented on the rise of vaping-related illness.
Black Press via Victoria News, Penticton Western News
Richmond bans ads for vaping products on city property
UBC medicine professor Christopher Carlsten discussed how vaping ads provide insufficient warnings on vaping’s negative health effects.
CBC
More than $20 million slipped through the fingers of B.C. lotto players in last decade
Peter Graf, a professor of psychology and cognitive scientist at UBC, was interviewed for a story on unclaimed lotto winnings.
Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
'This weed is so much better': Cannabis legalization in B.C. at one year
UBC Sauder School of Business Werner Antweiler commented on B.C.’s licensing process for a story on cannabis sales.
Vancouver Sun, Windsor Star
Canadian television networks fail to broadcast Canada's historic soccer win over the U.S.
Canada’s recent historic soccer win over the U.S. wasn’t broadcast in Canada. UBC Sauder lecturer and sports marketing expert Aziz Rajwani discussed why this is a missed opportunity.
News 1130
Canadian breakthrough that became the world's most expensive drug, then vanished, gets second chance
CBC highlighted the potential return of Glybera, the world’s first approved gene therapy, and quoted UBC scientist Michael Hayden.
CBC
One in nine Vancouver buildings would be ‘unusable’ after a severe earthquake, city warns
UBC instructor Brett Gilley was interviewed for a story on the potential impact of a massive earthquake on Vancouver buildings.
Star Vancouver
In likely tight Canadian vote, deciding who governs could take weeks
UBC political science professor Gerald Baier was quoted in a Reuters story on what happens after the election.
Reuters
The Green Leader’s great expectations: How Elizabeth May nearly quit after 2015, but stayed for a showdown on climate change
UBC political scientist Richard Johnston was quoted in a Globe story on Green Leader Elizabeth May.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Pipeline expansion project remains sticking point for B.C. voters
Gerald Baier, a political science professor at UBC, discussed how B.C.’s opposition to the Trans Mountain Pipeline could affect the outcome of the election.
CTV
The blind and visually impaired can help researchers by getting their genes tested
Ruanne Vent-Schmidt, a PhD candidate in cell and developmental biology at UBC, authored an article on how people living with genetic eye conditions can advance vision research by enrolling in a patient registry for genetic testing.
Conversation
Politicians aren't solely to blame for nasty election discourse
Derek Gladwin, an assistant professor in education at UBC, co-wrote an op-ed on hostility in Canadian political discourse.
Ottawa Citizen, The Guardian (PE)
Leaf Environmental Products puts the focus on zero waste
Calgary Herald featured the work of a UBC Sauder School of Business graduate who now supplies compostable bags to businesses.
Calgary Herald, The Province