UBC In The News
Let's fill our cities with taller, wooden buildings
The New York Times mentioned a UBC study on the environmental impacts associated with alternative designs for a typical North American mid-rise office building, and highlighted Brock Commons Tallwood House, an 18-storey residence at UBC.
New York Times (subscription)
Why Andrew Scheer's plan won't actually make life more affordable
Media mentioned a report by Paul Kershaw, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, which compared each federal party’s plan for housing and family affordability, and inter-generational budgeting.
Yahoo, Globe and Mail (subscription)
Booming demand could drive tuna to extinction, researchers find
The Guardian highlighted a UBC study on tuna populations and quoted the lead author Angie Coulter, a researcher at the Sea Around Us initiative at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC.
Guardian
Human rights commission launches public inquiry into reading levels in Ontario
The Canadian Press mentioned Linda Seigel, a professor emerita at UBC’s department of educational and counselling psychology, and special education, about the assessment of educational experiences in Ontario.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail (subscription), National Post, CTV, CityNews
Demands grow for Canada to decriminalize sex work after the election
Global mentioned a UBC study that looked at cisgender and trans sex workers in B.C.
Global
B.C. Liberals slam NDP and Metro mayors' tunnel choice for Massey crossing
CBC interviewed Erik Eberhardt, a professor at UBC’s department of earth ocean and atmospheric sciences, about the immersed-tube tunnel for Massey tunnel replacement.
CBC
What you need to know about pharmacare this election
Steve Morgan, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, spoke about including prescription drugs in the public health insurance system.
Global
Many women aren’t told they have dense breasts. Here’s why it matters
Global spoke to Paula Gordon, a breast radiologist and a clinical professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, about some concerns around having dense breasts.
Global
Animals in distress alarm B.C. climate-change watchers
Brian Hunt, a professor at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries at UBC, gave comments about the photos of emaciated grizzly bears.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Do some province's votes count more than others? Your election questions answered
Gerald Baier, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about the number of seats in the House of Commons.
CBC
For Chrystia Freeland, the political is personal
Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, was quoted in an article about Chrystia Freeland, the foreign affairs minister.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Let’s clear the air: Vaping holds great promise for smokers
Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, wrote an article about the outbreak of vaping-related lung disease among youth.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
'So we don't forget what happened in those schools': Remembering Indigenous children on Orange Shirt Day
Media spoke to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Aki-kwe, director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, about Orange Shirt Day, which aims to raise awareness about the Indian residential school system and the impact it had on Indigenous communities.
CBC, CFAX