Reminder of sexual violence supports and resources at UBC Vancouver: Ainsley Carry statement University News

As a follow up, the University detachment of the RCMP is investigating information distributed on social media this week that referenced non-consensual drugging of students in the Fraternity Village last weekend.

The safety of our students, faculty and staff is UBC’s first priority therefore, notifying our community and stopping this potential threat was the focus of our first response. We take these matters seriously.

Following my notice to the community, I heard from students that expressed appreciation that a strong communication was sent, but I also heard concerns that the message did not place enough emphasis on support services for students. Therefore, I want to take this opportunity to ensure that every member of our community is aware of the University’s Sexual Misconduct Policy 131 (SC17 here) and our commitment to confidential resources to support survivors.

I also wish to emphasize that if you or someone you know has been directly or indirectly affected by this news, we have support services on campus that can help.

I want to thank our students, faculty and staff for their courage to have these important conversations about elevating the expectations of this community. I am grateful for all the efforts and dialogues people are having to raise awareness and provide support for those who need it.

Sincerely,

Ainsley Carry, Ed. D., MBA

Vice President, Students

University of British Columbia