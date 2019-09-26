UBC In The News
Why do aviation addicts fly in the face of reason?
The Guardian mentioned a UBC study that looked at a link between academic air travel and the quality of research.
Guardian
How good deeds can boost your company’s stock price
The Globe and Mail highlighted a UBC study which found that investors are drawn to companies that give back, and quoted the co-author Ira Yeung, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business.
Globe and Mail
Climate change undermines our collective global security
Global mentioned research co-conducted by UBC which looked at Canadian national newspaper’s portrayal of climate change.
Global
UBC researchers map out a hydrogen highway for B.C.
Media highlighted a UBC-designed roadmap that can enable the adoption of hydrogen cars in B.C. and quoted the lead author Hoda Talebian, a PhD student in the department of mechanical engineering.
North Shore News, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver Is Awesome
Trudeau's claim that Canada is 'on track' to meet 2030 climate target is misleading
CBC spoke to Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, about Trudeau’s claim on being on track to meet the 2030 target of reducing emissions by 30%.
CBC
The high cost of achieving Trudeau's 'ambitious' goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050
Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, was quoted about the Liberals’ climate action plan to become carbon neutral by 2050.
National Post, Ottawa Citizen, Edmonton Journal, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Vancouver Sun, The Province
Federal parties promise more family doctors — but that won’t necessarily improve access
Rita McCracken, a professor at UBC’s department of family practice, spoke to Global about the health care system in Canada.
Global
Drawing Canada’s party lines on immigration in this election
Antje Ellermann, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about Canadian immigration policy.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald
Is the United States on the brink of a revolution?
Turan, an instructor at UBC’s department of political science, wrote an article about the political uprising in the U.S.
The Conversation
Nearly 100 new child care spaces coming to UBC
CTV reported that the B.C. government will add new licensed childcare spaces to the Point Grey campus to support parents attending UBC.
CTV