UBC In The News

Why do aviation addicts fly in the face of reason?

The Guardian mentioned a UBC study that looked at a link between academic air travel and the quality of research.
Guardian

How good deeds can boost your company’s stock price

The Globe and Mail highlighted a UBC study which found that investors are drawn to companies that give back, and quoted the co-author Ira Yeung, a professor at UBC Sauder School of Business.
Globe and Mail

Climate change undermines our collective global security

Global mentioned research co-conducted by UBC which looked at Canadian national newspaper’s portrayal of climate change.
Global

UBC researchers map out a hydrogen highway for B.C.

Media highlighted a UBC-designed roadmap that can enable the adoption of hydrogen cars in B.C. and quoted the lead author Hoda Talebian, a PhD student in the department of mechanical engineering.
North Shore NewsVancouver CourierVancouver Is Awesome

Trudeau's claim that Canada is 'on track' to meet 2030 climate target is misleading

CBC spoke to Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, about Trudeau’s claim on being on track to meet the 2030 target of reducing emissions by 30%.
CBC

The high cost of achieving Trudeau's 'ambitious' goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050

Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, was quoted about the Liberals’ climate action plan to become carbon neutral by 2050.
National PostOttawa CitizenEdmonton JournalCalgary HeraldEdmonton JournalVancouver SunThe Province

Federal parties promise more family doctors — but that won’t necessarily improve access

Rita McCracken, a professor at UBC’s department of family practice, spoke to Global about the health care system in Canada.
Global

Drawing Canada’s party lines on immigration in this election

Antje Ellermann, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about Canadian immigration policy.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceOttawa CitizenCalgary Herald

Is the United States on the brink of a revolution?

Turan, an instructor at UBC’s department of political science, wrote an article about the political uprising in the U.S.
The Conversation

Nearly 100 new child care spaces coming to UBC

CTV reported that the B.C. government will add new licensed childcare spaces to the Point Grey campus to support parents attending UBC.
CTV