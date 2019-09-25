UBC In The News
United Nations report links warming of oceans and polar regions to health effects
The Globe and Mail highlighted the UN’s IPCC report which assesses impacts of climate change, and mentioned the co-lead author William Cheung, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Climate change education in Canada lacks scientific facts, impacts and solutions
Global highlighted a UBC study which examined science curricula across Canada to assess how well high school students are taught climate change, and quoted the lead researcher Seth Wynes, a geography PhD candidate.
Global
Researchers, advocates argue OPP gender rule change will blur understanding of crimes against women
Marina Adshade, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, commented on the gender implications in crime.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
If we want to get serious about emissions, we have to look at trucking
The Globe and Mail quoted Walter Merida, a professor at UBC’s Clean Energy Research Centre, about greenhouse gas emissions.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Labour Party holds conference
CTV interviewed Kurt Huebner, a professor at UBC’s Institute for European Studies, about a Brexit deal that could allow the U.K. to stay in the European Union.
CTV (0:35 mark)
Trudeau's big — and underfunded — health care promises
Michael Law, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health and the Canada Research Chair in access to medicines, spoke to CBC about the Liberals’ promises regarding national pharmacare.
CBC
Conservatives court small business, pledging to end red tape 'rat's nest'
Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, gave comments about the Conservatives’ tax proposals.
Financial Post, Ottawa Citizen, Calgary Herald, Regina Leader Post, Vancouver Sun
Liberals, Conservatives offer duelling tax plans in battle over middle-class voters
Global highlighted an analysis by Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, about the Liberals’ proposal on federal income taxes.
Global
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to campaign for first time in Burnaby South
Richard Johnston, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, commented on the NDP’s organizational weaknesses.
News 1130
Scheer vows to scrap Liberals’ small business tax changes
Kevin Milligan, a professor at the Vancouver School of Economics, gave comments about Andrew Scheer’s promise to reduce tax rates for small businesses.
iPolitics
Metro approves tertiary treatment for North Vancouver sewage plant
North Shore News quoted Don Mavinic, a professor at UBC’s department of civil engineering, for an article on a new sewage plant being built in North Vancouver.
North Shore News
UBC Okanagan to host events discussing homelessness and housing in Kelowna
Black Press Media reported on UBCO’s upcoming event on homelessness and high housing costs, and quoted Alison Conway, a professor at UBC’s faculty of creative and critical studies.
Black Press Media via Kelowna Capital News, BC Local News
Show your school spirit at UBC Okanagan’s 2nd annual Homecoming
Kelowna Now featured UBCO’s second annual Homecoming event being held on Sept. 28.
Kelowna Now