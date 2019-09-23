UBC In The News

Vancouver police chief defends role of officers in Downtown Eastside drug scene

Media mentioned a study co-led by UBC on police practices and access to overdose prevention sites in the Downtown Eastside.
GlobalVancouver CourierNorth Shore News

Alex Fraser Research Forest gives students hands-on experience

The Williams Lake Tribune highlighted the Alex Fraser Research Forest managed by UBC’s faculty of forestry, and interviewed manager Stephanie Ewen about the work they do.
Williams Lake Tribune

Huawei CFO awakens Canadians to the long, strong arm of China

Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about Canada’s engagement with Beijing.
BloombergChicago Tribune

What would happen if Canada treated climate crisis like war

Vice spoke to Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, in an article about using a war analogy for climate change.
Vice

About 30% of Canadians suffer from a sleep disorder — and less is known about women's insomnia

Ram Randhawa, a clinical professor at UBC’s department of psychiatry, spoke about the prevalence of sleep disorder in women.
CBC

New China trade war more explosive than in past

Pitman Potter, director of Chinese legal studies at Peter A. Allard School of Law, and Paul Evans, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Studies at UBC, gave comments about the U.S.-China trade war.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe ProvinceCalgary Herald