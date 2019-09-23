UBC In The News
Vancouver police chief defends role of officers in Downtown Eastside drug scene
Media mentioned a study co-led by UBC on police practices and access to overdose prevention sites in the Downtown Eastside.
Global, Vancouver Courier, North Shore News
Alex Fraser Research Forest gives students hands-on experience
The Williams Lake Tribune highlighted the Alex Fraser Research Forest managed by UBC’s faculty of forestry, and interviewed manager Stephanie Ewen about the work they do.
Williams Lake Tribune
Huawei CFO awakens Canadians to the long, strong arm of China
Paul Evans, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs, gave comments about Canada’s engagement with Beijing.
Bloomberg, Chicago Tribune
What would happen if Canada treated climate crisis like war
Vice spoke to Kai Chan, a professor at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, in an article about using a war analogy for climate change.
Vice
About 30% of Canadians suffer from a sleep disorder — and less is known about women's insomnia
Ram Randhawa, a clinical professor at UBC’s department of psychiatry, spoke about the prevalence of sleep disorder in women.
CBC
New China trade war more explosive than in past
Pitman Potter, director of Chinese legal studies at Peter A. Allard School of Law, and Paul Evans, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Studies at UBC, gave comments about the U.S.-China trade war.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Calgary Herald