UBC experts on national pharmacare, Thomas Cook and coral bleaching

Media Advisories

Sep 23, 2019    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

The Liberals are promising to take the next steps toward a national pharmacare program.

Meanwhile, British tour company Thomas Cook has declared bankruptcy, stranding more than 600,000 travellers globally.

And scientists are warning that record-setting hot water in the Pacific will cause widespread bleaching and possibly death of Hawaii’s coral reefs.

UBC experts are available to comment:

National pharmacare program

Michael Law
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicines
Tel: 604-849-6048
Email: michael.law@ubc.ca

  • Pharmaceutical policy, health insurance, drug costs

Steve Morgan
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-822-7012
Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca

  • Health care policy, national pharmacare, the Canada Health Transfer, home care, dental care

Thomas Cook bankruptcy

Janis Sarra
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-822-3151
Email: sarra@allard.ubc.ca

  • Insolvency, corporate law, bankruptcy law

*Only available for media interviews after 12:30 p.m.

Marc-David Seidel
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604–827–5155
Email: seidel@mail.ubc.ca

  • The demise of Thomas Cook as part of a long-term trend in the travel industry that has been reducing demand of low-cost pre-packaged vacations
  • The growth trend of rental units available through online booking sites like Airbnb and Booking.com
  • Seidel launched the first internet airline portal in the 1990s

Coral bleaching

Sara Cannon
PhD candidate, Department of Geography
Tel: 604-789-2433
Email: s.cannon@oceans.ubc.ca

  • Coral reef ecology
  • Climate change
  • Local human impacts on reefs

Simon Donner
Professor, Department of Geography
Tel: 604-561-7284
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

  • Climate change and coral reefs
  • Ocean warming

Harmony A. Martell
Postdoctoral researchers, Department of Geography
Email: harmony.martell@ubc.ca

  • Climate change and coral reefs
  • Coral acclimation/acclimatization and physiology

