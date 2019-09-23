Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on national pharmacare, Thomas Cook and coral bleaching Media Advisories

The Liberals are promising to take the next steps toward a national pharmacare program.

Meanwhile, British tour company Thomas Cook has declared bankruptcy, stranding more than 600,000 travellers globally.

And scientists are warning that record-setting hot water in the Pacific will cause widespread bleaching and possibly death of Hawaii’s coral reefs.

UBC experts are available to comment:

National pharmacare program

Michael Law

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicines

Tel: 604-849-6048

Email: michael.law@ubc.ca

Pharmaceutical policy, health insurance, drug costs

Steve Morgan

Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-822-7012

Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca

Health care policy, national pharmacare, the Canada Health Transfer, home care, dental care

Thomas Cook bankruptcy

Janis Sarra

Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604-822-3151

Email: sarra@allard.ubc.ca

Insolvency, corporate law, bankruptcy law

*Only available for media interviews after 12:30 p.m.

Marc-David Seidel

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604–827–5155

Email: seidel@mail.ubc.ca

The demise of Thomas Cook as part of a long-term trend in the travel industry that has been reducing demand of low-cost pre-packaged vacations

The growth trend of rental units available through online booking sites like Airbnb and Booking.com

Seidel launched the first internet airline portal in the 1990s

Coral bleaching

Sara Cannon

PhD candidate, Department of Geography

Tel: 604-789-2433

Email: s.cannon@oceans.ubc.ca

Coral reef ecology

Climate change

Local human impacts on reefs

Simon Donner

Professor, Department of Geography

Tel: 604-561-7284

Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca

Climate change and coral reefs

Ocean warming

Harmony A. Martell

Postdoctoral researchers, Department of Geography

Email: harmony.martell@ubc.ca