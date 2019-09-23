UBC experts on national pharmacare, Thomas Cook and coral bleaching

The Liberals are promising to take the next steps toward a national pharmacare program.
Meanwhile, British tour company Thomas Cook has declared bankruptcy, stranding more than 600,000 travellers globally.
And scientists are warning that record-setting hot water in the Pacific will cause widespread bleaching and possibly death of Hawaii’s coral reefs.
UBC experts are available to comment:
National pharmacare program
Michael Law
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Canada Research Chair in Access to Medicines
Tel: 604-849-6048
Email: michael.law@ubc.ca
- Pharmaceutical policy, health insurance, drug costs
Steve Morgan
Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-822-7012
Email: steve.morgan@ubc.ca
- Health care policy, national pharmacare, the Canada Health Transfer, home care, dental care
Thomas Cook bankruptcy
Janis Sarra
Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604-822-3151
Email: sarra@allard.ubc.ca
- Insolvency, corporate law, bankruptcy law
*Only available for media interviews after 12:30 p.m.
Marc-David Seidel
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604–827–5155
Email: seidel@mail.ubc.ca
- The demise of Thomas Cook as part of a long-term trend in the travel industry that has been reducing demand of low-cost pre-packaged vacations
- The growth trend of rental units available through online booking sites like Airbnb and Booking.com
- Seidel launched the first internet airline portal in the 1990s
Coral bleaching
Sara Cannon
PhD candidate, Department of Geography
Tel: 604-789-2433
Email: s.cannon@oceans.ubc.ca
- Coral reef ecology
- Climate change
- Local human impacts on reefs
Simon Donner
Professor, Department of Geography
Tel: 604-561-7284
Email: simon.donner@ubc.ca
- Climate change and coral reefs
- Ocean warming
Harmony A. Martell
Postdoctoral researchers, Department of Geography
Email: harmony.martell@ubc.ca
- Climate change and coral reefs
- Coral acclimation/acclimatization and physiology