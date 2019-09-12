UBC In The News
Commonly used antibiotics may lead to heart problems, study says
Media highlighted a UBC study which found a link between two types of heart problems and fluoroquinolone antibiotics, quoting lead author Mahyar Etminan, a professor at UBC’s department of ophthalmology and visual sciences.
Atlanta Journal Constitution, CTV
Shoppers willing to spend more when cost is presented as ‘add-on’
The Asian Age featured a UBC study that examined the effect of add-on pricing on product upgrades and quoted study co-authors David Hardisty and Dale Griffin from UBC Sauder School of Business.
Asian Age
Vancouver doctor says vending-machine opioids a cheap way to save lives
The Canadian Press spoke to Mark Tyndall, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, about installing opioids vending machines in the Downtown Eastside.
The Canadian Press via CTV, The Star (subscription), CityNews, Vancouver Sun, The Province, Ottawa Citizen, National Post
B.C. should follow California and strengthen laws protecting gig workers, experts say
Sylvia Fuller, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, commented on the labour laws for gig workers in B.C.
The Star (subscription)
Outbreak of hemlock looper moth hits North Shore, Metro watersheds
Allan Carroll, director of the forest science program in the department of forest and conservation sciences, gave comments about the looper moth outbreaks.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes Vancouver his first election campaign stop
CBC spoke to Gerald Baier, a professor of political science at UBC, about the central role B.C. would play in the federal election.
Postmedia spoke to Kathryn Harrison, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, on the same topic.
CBC and Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
What should be the top election issue in Canada? Plus other letters to the editor
Joel Bakan, a professor at Peter A. Allard School of Law, commented on libertarian’s activism under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
B.C. ridings will be hotly contested this election: Expert
Richard Johnston, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, spoke about Justin Trudeau’s visit to Vancouver for a campaign rally.
News 1130
Green Party gaffes won't make much of a difference come election day: political scientist
Maxwell Cameron, a professor at UBC’s department of political science, gave comments about federal Green Party’s position on issues and ideologies.
News 1130
To the Green Party of Canada: Get serious
Adam Pankratz, a lecturer at UBC Sauder School of Business, wrote an op-ed about the future of Green Party of Canada.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
How green is my university?
Times Higher Education mentioned UBC as a top-ranking university for climate action and quoted John Madden, director of sustainability and engineering at UBC.
Times Higher Education
UNESCO list recognizes the Chung Collection at the University of B.C.
Media reported that a UNESCO listing recognized the collection of Canadian historical items donated to UBC by Wallace Chung, a professor emeritus at the faculty of medicine. UBC librarian Susan Parker was quoted.
CBC and Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Edmonton Journal, Calgary Herald
UBC was just named the 34th best university in the world
UBC was recently ranked 34th in the world by the annual Times Higher Education World University Rankings. UBC president and vice chancellor Santa Ono and Gail Murphy, vice-president for research and innovation, were quoted.
Globe and Mail (subscription), Daily Hive, Indo-Canadian Voice