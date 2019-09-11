Canada flag

UBC experts on Canadian federal election

Sep 11, 2019    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

Canadians will go to the polls on Oct. 21 to elect their next federal government. UBC experts are available to comment on election issues:

Canadian politics

Richard Johnston
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-5456
Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

  • elections, public opinion, representation

*email first to set up interview time

Allan Tupper
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-827-3387
Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

  • Canadian politics, Western Canadian politics, political parties in Canada

Democratic reform

Max Cameron
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-3129
Cell: 604-786-0992
Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca

  • democracy, democratic reform, electoral reform 

Economy

Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

  • employment, job creation, international trade, environment and energy

Thomas Davidoff
Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604.822.8325
Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

  • housing and household finance

Kevin Milligan
Professor, Vancouver School of Economics
Tel: 604-822-6747
Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

  • tax policy, pensions, child policy

*available after Sept. 15

Environment

David Boyd
Associate Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Tel: 250-539-8181
Email: drdavidboyd@gmail.com

  • environmental politics, environmental policy

*available Sept. 25-26, Oct. 3-4, and Oct. 14-18 only

Kai Chan
Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability
Tel: 604-822-0400
Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

  • climate policy, environment, sustainability 

Sumeet Gulati
Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Tel: 604-822-2124
Email: sumeet.gulati@ubc.ca

  • carbon policy, species at risk 

Kathryn Harrison
Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-4922
Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

  • environmental policy, climate, energy 

George Hoberg
Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs
Tel: 604-822-3728
Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

  • energy and environmental policies, including climate policy

Jocelyn Stacey
Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Tel: 604.822.8326
Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca

  • environmental law, climate change law

Foreign policy

Yves Tiberghien
Associate Professor, Department of Political Science
Tel: 604-822-4688
Cell: 604-379-1755
Email: yves.tiberghien@ubc.ca

  • international relations, Canada-Asia relations

Media

Heidi Tworek
Assistant Professor, Department of History
Cell: 604-803-9284
Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca

  • media, foreign interference, online harassment of candidates, international relations

*available after Sept. 15, but not Sept. 30 or Oct. 7

Migration

Amira Halperin
Research Fellow, Department of Sociology
Tel: 236-995-9656
Email: amirahz@mail.ubc.ca

  • migration, refugee policy, cybersecurity

