UBC experts on Canadian federal election Media Advisories

Canadians will go to the polls on Oct. 21 to elect their next federal government. UBC experts are available to comment on election issues:

Canadian politics

Richard Johnston

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-5456

Email: richard.johnston@ubc.ca

elections, public opinion, representation

*email first to set up interview time

Allan Tupper

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-827-3387

Email: allan.tupper@ubc.ca

Canadian politics, Western Canadian politics, political parties in Canada

Democratic reform

Max Cameron

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-3129

Cell: 604-786-0992

Email: max.cameron@ubc.ca

democracy, democratic reform, electoral reform

Economy

Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

employment, job creation, international trade, environment and energy

Thomas Davidoff

Associate Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604.822.8325

Email: thomas.davidoff@sauder.ubc.ca

housing and household finance

Kevin Milligan

Professor, Vancouver School of Economics

Tel: 604-822-6747

Email: kevin.milligan@ubc.ca

tax policy, pensions, child policy

*available after Sept. 15

Environment

David Boyd

Associate Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Tel: 250-539-8181

Email: drdavidboyd@gmail.com

environmental politics, environmental policy

*available Sept. 25-26, Oct. 3-4, and Oct. 14-18 only

Kai Chan

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Tel: 604-822-0400

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

climate policy, environment, sustainability

Sumeet Gulati

Professor, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Tel: 604-822-2124

Email: sumeet.gulati@ubc.ca

carbon policy, species at risk

Kathryn Harrison

Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-4922

Email: kathryn.harrison@ubc.ca

environmental policy, climate, energy

George Hoberg

Professor, School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 604-822-3728

Email: george.hoberg@ubc.ca

energy and environmental policies, including climate policy

Jocelyn Stacey

Assistant Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Tel: 604.822.8326

Email: stacey@allard.ubc.ca

environmental law, climate change law

Foreign policy

Yves Tiberghien

Associate Professor, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-4688

Cell: 604-379-1755

Email: yves.tiberghien@ubc.ca

international relations, Canada-Asia relations

Media

Heidi Tworek

Assistant Professor, Department of History

Cell: 604-803-9284

Email: heidi.tworek@ubc.ca

media, foreign interference, online harassment of candidates, international relations

*available after Sept. 15, but not Sept. 30 or Oct. 7

Migration

Amira Halperin

Research Fellow, Department of Sociology

Tel: 236-995-9656

Email: amirahz@mail.ubc.ca