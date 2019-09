Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on U.K. political upheaval Media Advisories

Political uncertainty continues in the U.K., with the British prime minister’s own MPs voting against him in a bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Kurt Huebner

Professor, Institute of European Studies, Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-9439

Cell: 778-994-8313

Email: kurt.huebner@ubc.ca

European politics

Politics and economics of Brexit

Adam Pankratz

Adjunct Professor, UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 778–320–2187

Email: adam.pankratz@sauder.ubc.ca

European Union, Brexit

Political implications of business decisions

*Available anytime Thursday, and 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. or after 2:30 p.m. on Friday