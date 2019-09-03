UBC welcomes 7,000 new students; celebrates largest fund ever raised for students Media Advisories

On Tuesday, September 3, UBC will be welcoming 7,000 new students to the university. UBC will also be celebrating the fact it has hit its Blue & Gold Campaign for Students $100-million goal almost a year early. President and Vice-Chancellor, Santa J. Ono will announce an extended fundraising target that will ensure more students receive financial help to enable them to help create a better world.

When: Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2 p.m.

What: 2019 Imagine UBC Pep Rally: 7,000 new first-year students being welcomed by the president and other executives and dignitaries; celebrating the largest fund ever raised for students in UBC’s 104-year history, and extending the goal.

Where: UBC Thunderbird Arena, 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver B.C. V6T 1Z3 (map)

Interview opportunities:

At 3 p.m., President and Vice-Chancellor, Santa. J. Ono will be available for interviews in the Rugby Pavilion and can talk to the Blue & Gold Campaign for Students in addition to back-to-school

Visual opportunities:

A packed arena of 7,000 excited first-year students cheering and celebrating their first day of school

When fundraising announcement made, arena will awash in blue and gold lighting, upbeat music will play, a banner with the total raised to date will be unrolled, confetti canons will be let-off once total is visible

The new target will be announced/revealed

President Ono playing a special cello tribute to first-year students

