UBC In The News
Bosses who do not believe in gender bias seen hiring fewer women
Reuters and other media highlighted a new UBC study on the effect of explicit and implicit gender biases on promotion decisions. “Our evidence suggests that when people recognize women might face barriers, they are more able to put aside their own biases,” said study author Toni Schmader, Canada Research Chair in social psychology at UBC.
Reuters, iNews, Times Higher Education (subscription), Thomson Reuters Foundation News and Inside Higher Ed
UBC study says team-based extracurriculars boost children's mental health
Media highlighted a UBC study on the positive effect team sports have on preteens’ mental health and interviewed the lead author Eva Oberle, a professor at the school of population and public health.
CBC, Global and Voice Online
'Good momentum' is all we have from G7 so far: Expert
Yves Tiberghien, director emeritus of the Institute of Asian Research, spoke to BNN Bloomberg about the trade progress at the G7 summit and some key concerns for the leaders.
Bloomberg
The fight to make shroom therapy legal in Oregon
Mark Haden, an adjunct professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, gave comments in an article about setting up a therapeutic framework on psilocybin.
Vice
World leaders pledge millions for Amazon wildfires, but experts say it’s not just about money
Karen Hodges, a professor at UBCO’s department of biology, spoke about the difference between wildfires in Canada and the Amazon rainforest.
Global
Yaletown boulevard trees are thirsty and dying, say residents
Stephen Sheppard, a professor at the department of forest resources management, gave comments about how urban densification is affecting tree growth.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun and The Province
The Amazon is approaching a tipping point. What are we going to do about it?
John Innes, dean of the faculty of forestry, wrote an op-ed about the ongoing fires in the Amazon rainforest.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Why Canada needs a plan to address dementia and Alzheimer’s
Howard Feldman, a professor at UBC’s division of neurology, co-wrote an article about a national action plan to address dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Calgary’s Business
B.C. court awards author Steven Galloway access to e-mails, online posts in defamation case
Several media outlets reported on former UBC professor Steven Galloway’s defamation case.
The Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, CTV, Ottawa Citizen, Vancouver Courier, Vancouver Is Awesome and Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Super Awesome Science Show: Riding bikes
Global’s Super Awesome Science Show invited Alex Bigazzi, a professor at UBC’s department of civil engineering, to talk about e-bikes.
Global
The innovator: How Claudia Krebs is pioneering a new kind of medical education
The Tyee featured the works of Claudia Krebs, a senior instructor in the department of cellular and physiological sciences at UBC’s faculty of medicine.
The Tyee
ThunderBikes team dedicated to the art of electric personal mobility
Postmedia’s automotive section featured the UBC ThunderBikes, a student-run design team which aims to educate members about electric bikes, and interviewed the team members.
Driving