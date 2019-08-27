Bosses who do not believe in gender bias seen hiring fewer women

Reuters and other media highlighted a new UBC study on the effect of explicit and implicit gender biases on promotion decisions. “Our evidence suggests that when people recognize women might face barriers, they are more able to put aside their own biases,” said study author Toni Schmader, Canada Research Chair in social psychology at UBC.

Reuters, iNews, Times Higher Education (subscription), Thomson Reuters Foundation News and Inside Higher Ed