Credit: Nicole Honeywill/Unsplash

UBC experts on B.C. teachers and provincial government bargaining

Aug 21, 2019    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

Today, the B.C. Teachers Federation — which represents 43,000 teachers — will meet with the provincial government for eight days of mediation in an effort to determine a new collective agreement.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Jason Ellis
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-9190
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

  • education spending
  • school boards
  • policy

Charles Ungerleider
Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-600-1040
Email: charles.ungerleider@ubc.ca

*not available 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, August 21

Contact

Wan Yee Lok
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4549
Email: wanyee.lok@ubc.ca