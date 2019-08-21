Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on B.C. teachers and provincial government bargaining Media Advisories

Today, the B.C. Teachers Federation — which represents 43,000 teachers — will meet with the provincial government for eight days of mediation in an effort to determine a new collective agreement.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Jason Ellis

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Tel: 604-822-9190

Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

education spending

school boards

policy

Charles Ungerleider

Professor Emeritus, Department of Educational Studies

Tel: 604-600-1040

Email: charles.ungerleider@ubc.ca

negotiations between teachers and BC Public School Employers’ Association

*not available 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, August 21