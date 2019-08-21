UBC In the News
If your desk is a mess, you're probably a genius
Reader’s Digest mentioned a UBC study that showed that moderate ambient background noise can promote creative thinking.
Melting glaciers are helping capture carbon
Wired highlighted a UBC paper on the significance of glacial freshwater and quoted the lead author Kyra A. St. Pierre, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.
A sweet snapshot of global urbanization
Research 2 Reality featured a UBC study on using honey to track heavy metals and other pollution. Kate Smith and Dominique Weis from the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences were quoted.
Discharge incentives in emergency rooms could lead to higher patient readmission rates
Science Magazine highlighted a new study from the UBC Sauder School of Business which showed that pay-for-performance incentive programs can lead to return visits and patient readmission.
Climate facts subject to rules on partisan advertising in Canada
Sarah Otto, a professor at UBC’s department of zoology, gave comments to Science Magazine about Elections Canada’s recent statement on climate science being a partisan issue.
A separate Global article quoted Kathryn Harrison, a UBC political science professor.
Unexplained space shapes formed from black holes ‘evidence of prior universe’
James Zibin and Douglas Scott from UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, commented on the cosmic microwave background.
'Overseas Chinese' urged to be more vocal in support of Beijing, says Chinese cultural historian
Leo Shin, a cultural historian of China at UBC, gave comments about Chinese community organizations in Canada.
We are programmed for laziness
Matthieu Boisgontier, a UBC neuroscientist and kinesiologist, co-wrote an article about the struggle between healthy intentions and a sedentary lifestyle.
Elections Canada nonsense shows why science versus politics isn’t a fair fight
Simon Donner, a professor in the department of geography and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, wrote an op-ed about Elections Canada’s recent statement on climate science being a partisan issue.
