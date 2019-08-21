UBC In the News

If your desk is a mess, you're probably a genius

Reader’s Digest mentioned a UBC study that showed that moderate ambient background noise can promote creative thinking.
Reader’s Digest and MSN

Melting glaciers are helping capture carbon

Wired highlighted a UBC paper on the significance of glacial freshwater and quoted the lead author Kyra A. St. Pierre, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.
Wired

A sweet snapshot of global urbanization

Research 2 Reality featured a UBC study on using honey to track heavy metals and other pollution. Kate Smith and Dominique Weis from the department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences were quoted.
Research 2 Reality

Discharge incentives in emergency rooms could lead to higher patient readmission rates

Science Magazine highlighted a new study from the UBC Sauder School of Business which showed that pay-for-performance incentive programs can lead to return visits and patient readmission.
Science Magazine

Scientists may have detected a black hole devouring a neutron star

CBC wrote an article about first neutron star-black hole collision detected by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory and quoted Jess McIver, a professor at UBC’s department of physics and astronomy.
CBC

Climate facts subject to rules on partisan advertising in Canada

Sarah Otto, a professor at UBC’s department of zoology, gave comments to Science Magazine about Elections Canada’s recent statement on climate science being a partisan issue.
A separate Global article quoted Kathryn Harrison, a UBC political science professor.
Science Magazine and Global

Unexplained space shapes formed from black holes ‘evidence of prior universe’

James Zibin and Douglas Scott from UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, commented on the cosmic microwave background.
The Express

'Overseas Chinese' urged to be more vocal in support of Beijing, says Chinese cultural historian

Leo Shin, a cultural historian of China at UBC, gave comments about Chinese community organizations in Canada.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun and The Province

We are programmed for laziness

Matthieu Boisgontier, a UBC neuroscientist and kinesiologist, co-wrote an article about the struggle between healthy intentions and a sedentary lifestyle.
The Conversation

Elections Canada nonsense shows why science versus politics isn’t a fair fight

Simon Donner, a professor in the department of geography and the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, wrote an op-ed about Elections Canada’s recent statement on climate science being a partisan issue.
The Star

$20-million expansion of UBC wood chip-fuelled energy plant receives federal funding

Daily Hive reported on the expansion of UBC’s bioenergy facility which will receive $7.6 million from the federal government.
Daily Hive