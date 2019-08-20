Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on vaping Science, Health & Technology

The U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a possible link between e-cigarette use, also called vaping, and “severe” lung disease after dozens of young adults and teens reported breathing illnesses, with some ending up in hospital.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Dr. Christopher Carlsten

Professor, UBC Faculty of Medicine

Canada Research Chair in Occupational and Environmental Lung Disease

Cell: 604-839-1561

Respiratory health effects of occupational or environmental exposures

Respiratory disease including asthma, COPD, interstitial lung disease, cancer, and pleural disease

*Available for phone interviews only

Elizabeth Saewyc

Professor, UBC School of Nursing

Email: elizabeth.saewyc@ubc.ca