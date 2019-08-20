UBC experts on vaping

The U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a possible link between e-cigarette use, also called vaping, and “severe” lung disease after dozens of young adults and teens reported breathing illnesses, with some ending up in hospital.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Dr. Christopher Carlsten
Professor, UBC Faculty of Medicine
Canada Research Chair in Occupational and Environmental Lung Disease
- Respiratory health effects of occupational or environmental exposures
- Respiratory disease including asthma, COPD, interstitial lung disease, cancer, and pleural disease
Elizabeth Saewyc
Professor, UBC School of Nursing
- Prevalence of vaping among adolescents in B.C. from the most recent BC Adolescent Health Survey