Classroom school

Credit: Nicole Honeywill/Unsplash

UBC experts on back-to-school season

Media Advisories

Aug 20, 2019    |   For more information, contact Wan Yee Lok

UBC experts are available to comment on various school- and education-related topics as children and families begin another school year.

General

Wendy Carr
Professor of Teaching, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Tel: 604-822-6821
Cell: 604-928-9994
Email: wendy.carr@ubc.ca

  • Teacher education, mental health literacy education, SOGI inclusion, French education

Jason Ellis
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-9190
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

  • School board politics, teacher bargaining, finance/funding, taxes, governance, special education

Technology, media and cyberbullying

Susan Crichton
Professor Emerita, UBC Okanagan School of Education
Tel: 250-807-8638
Email: susan.crichton@ubc.ca

  • Educational technology, coding, design thinking, making, education in challenging contexts

Michelle Stack
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-9101
Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

  • Educational policy, media education, university rankings, connecting equity and excellence in education

Parenting and social/emotional development

Wendy Hall
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing
Tel: 604-822-7447
Cel: 604-649-3567
Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca

  • Sleep routines for school-aged kids

Amori Mikami
Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca

  • Peer relationships, friendships, bullying, social networking, ADHD

Marina Milner-Bolotin
Associate Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Tel: 604-822-4234
Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca

  • Parental engagement in children’s education, math and science education

Learning disabilities

Linda Siegel
Professor Emerita, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Tel: 250-537-8518
Email: linda.siegel@ubc.ca

  • Learning disabilities, dyslexia, English as a second language

Immunizations

Julie Bettinger
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-874-2422
Email: jbettinger@bcchr.ubc.ca

  • Vaccine preventable diseases, vaccine safety, vaccine hesitancy

*not available until September 3

Dr. Monika Naus
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-707-2519
Email: mnds.assist@bccdc.ca / monika.naus@ubc.ca

  • Vaccination rate, school vaccination schedule

*not available until August 26

Child care

Paul Kershaw
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

  • Child care, social policy, housing costs, financial strain of raising children

Physical activity

Stephen Berg
Associate Professor, UBC Okanagan School of Education
Cell: 250-826-2391
Email: stephen.berg@ubc.ca

  • Children’s physical activity and health, physical education, health education, curriculum, pedagogy

Languages

Monique Bournot-Trites
Associate Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Tel: 604-228-1880
Email: monique.bournot-trites@ubc.ca

  • French immersion

Lee Gunderson
Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Tel: 604-822-8456
Email: lee.gunderson@ubc.ca

  • English as a second language, reading, immigrant students

 

Find other stories about: ,

Contact

Wan Yee Lok
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-4549
Email: wanyee.lok@ubc.ca