UBC experts on back-to-school season

UBC experts are available to comment on various school- and education-related topics as children and families begin another school year.
General
Wendy Carr
Professor of Teaching, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Tel: 604-822-6821
Cell: 604-928-9994
Email: wendy.carr@ubc.ca
- Teacher education, mental health literacy education, SOGI inclusion, French education
Jason Ellis
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-9190
Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca
- School board politics, teacher bargaining, finance/funding, taxes, governance, special education
Technology, media and cyberbullying
Susan Crichton
Professor Emerita, UBC Okanagan School of Education
Tel: 250-807-8638
Email: susan.crichton@ubc.ca
- Educational technology, coding, design thinking, making, education in challenging contexts
Michelle Stack
Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies
Tel: 604-822-9101
Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca
- Educational policy, media education, university rankings, connecting equity and excellence in education
Parenting and social/emotional development
Wendy Hall
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing
Tel: 604-822-7447
Cel: 604-649-3567
Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca
- Sleep routines for school-aged kids
Amori Mikami
Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca
- Peer relationships, friendships, bullying, social networking, ADHD
Marina Milner-Bolotin
Associate Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy
Tel: 604-822-4234
Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca
- Parental engagement in children’s education, math and science education
Learning disabilities
Linda Siegel
Professor Emerita, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education
Tel: 250-537-8518
Email: linda.siegel@ubc.ca
- Learning disabilities, dyslexia, English as a second language
Immunizations
Julie Bettinger
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-874-2422
Email: jbettinger@bcchr.ubc.ca
- Vaccine preventable diseases, vaccine safety, vaccine hesitancy
*not available until September 3
Dr. Monika Naus
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-707-2519
Email: mnds.assist@bccdc.ca / monika.naus@ubc.ca
- Vaccination rate, school vaccination schedule
*not available until August 26
Child care
Paul Kershaw
Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health
Tel: 604-761-4583
Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca
- Child care, social policy, housing costs, financial strain of raising children
Physical activity
Stephen Berg
Associate Professor, UBC Okanagan School of Education
Cell: 250-826-2391
Email: stephen.berg@ubc.ca
- Children’s physical activity and health, physical education, health education, curriculum, pedagogy
Languages
Monique Bournot-Trites
Associate Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Tel: 604-228-1880
Email: monique.bournot-trites@ubc.ca
- French immersion
Lee Gunderson
Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Tel: 604-822-8456
Email: lee.gunderson@ubc.ca
- English as a second language, reading, immigrant students