UBC experts on back-to-school season Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on various school- and education-related topics as children and families begin another school year.

General

Wendy Carr

Professor of Teaching, Department of Language and Literacy Education

Tel: 604-822-6821

Cell: 604-928-9994

Email: wendy.carr@ubc.ca

Teacher education, mental health literacy education, SOGI inclusion, French education

Jason Ellis

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Tel: 604-822-9190

Email: j.ellis@ubc.ca

School board politics, teacher bargaining, finance/funding, taxes, governance, special education

Technology, media and cyberbullying

Susan Crichton

Professor Emerita, UBC Okanagan School of Education

Tel: 250-807-8638

Email: susan.crichton@ubc.ca

Educational technology, coding, design thinking, making, education in challenging contexts

Michelle Stack

Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies

Tel: 604-822-9101

Email: michelle.stack@ubc.ca

Educational policy, media education, university rankings, connecting equity and excellence in education

Parenting and social/emotional development

Wendy Hall

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing

Tel: 604-822-7447

Cel: 604-649-3567

Email: wendy.hall@ubc.ca

Sleep routines for school-aged kids

Amori Mikami

Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: mikami@psych.ubc.ca

Peer relationships, friendships, bullying, social networking, ADHD

Marina Milner-Bolotin

Associate Professor, Department of Curriculum and Pedagogy

Tel: 604-822-4234

Email: marina.milner-bolotin@ubc.ca

Parental engagement in children’s education, math and science education

Learning disabilities

Linda Siegel

Professor Emerita, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, and Special Education

Tel: 250-537-8518

Email: linda.siegel@ubc.ca

Learning disabilities, dyslexia, English as a second language

Immunizations

Julie Bettinger

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-874-2422

Email: jbettinger@bcchr.ubc.ca

Vaccine preventable diseases, vaccine safety, vaccine hesitancy

*not available until September 3

Dr. Monika Naus

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-707-2519

Email: mnds.assist@bccdc.ca / monika.naus@ubc.ca

Vaccination rate, school vaccination schedule

*not available until August 26

Child care

Paul Kershaw

Associate Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Tel: 604-761-4583

Email: paul.kershaw@ubc.ca

Child care, social policy, housing costs, financial strain of raising children

Physical activity

Stephen Berg

Associate Professor, UBC Okanagan School of Education

Cell: 250-826-2391

Email: stephen.berg@ubc.ca

Children’s physical activity and health, physical education, health education, curriculum, pedagogy

Languages

Monique Bournot-Trites

Associate Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education

Tel: 604-228-1880

Email: monique.bournot-trites@ubc.ca

French immersion

Lee Gunderson

Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education

Tel: 604-822-8456

Email: lee.gunderson@ubc.ca