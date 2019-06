Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC scientists want to see if orcas’ dinner plate is empty or full

Andrew Trites, a professor at UBC’s institute for the oceans and fisheries, spoke to CBC about research into food supplies of the southern resident killer whales.

Trites explained that while there should be enough fish for the whales, researchers are not sure whether noise from freighters and oil tankers is impeding the whales’ ability to catch enough food.

Scott Hinch, a professor at UBC’s department of forest and conservation sciences was quoted in a similar article in the Vancouver Sun.