The right motivational playlist could have a powerful effect on high-intensity workouts

A study done at UBCO was featured in an Inverse article about the correlation between music and exercise activities.

“The application of motivational music during interval exercise may be a practical strategy to help individuals who are less active to get more out of their workout physically and enjoy it more,” said Matthew Stork, a postdoctoral fellow in the school of health and exercise sciences at UBCO.