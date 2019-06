Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The chilling mystery of high-altitude suicides

Vice cited a study by Seth Abrutyn, a professor at UBC’s department of sociology, which looked at adolescent suicide and social factors.

“Having strong support networks is key for lowering a community’s suicide rate,” he said.