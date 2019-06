Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saint-Jacques’ historic space flight inspires future Canadian astronauts

Lucas Kuhn, a member of UBC astronomy club, was quoted in a News 1130 article about return of Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques.

“I think that knowing someone who is also Canadian, someone who has grown up studying what I’m studying now… it makes me excited to be on that path,” Kuhn said.