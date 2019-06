Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

High school students do better in science, math and English if they also take music lessons

Forbes cited a study by UBC which looked at the benefits of learning to play an instrument.

“A student has to learn to read music notation, develop eye-hand-mind coordination, develop keen listening skills, develop team skills for playing in an ensemble and develop discipline to practice,” said Martin Guhn, a professor at UBC’s school of population and public health.

